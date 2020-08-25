PROVIDENCE — For someone who had just shattered two state records, Woonsocket High junior-to-be Tarik O’Hagan sure didn’t seem all that enthused.
At the Alvarez High School throwers complex on Tuesday afternoon, the husky Villa Novan had just captured first place in the five-kilogram shot put in the boys’ under-18 age division of the R.I. Track Coaches Association Mini Meet No. 7, doing so with a superb heave of 62-2 ½. He nevertheless appeared a bit miffed.
“I’m not comfortable at all in this (shot-discus) circle; it’s too slippery,” O’Hagan stated. “It’s not a real shot circle, the way it’s built; there’s not much grip to it.”
Senior teammate Logan Coles could attest to that, noting, “Picture a pane of glass with some dust scattered over it. That’s this circle.”
He didn’t admit it, but this same section of the Alvarez property will forever be in his memory. After all, this is where he set a new USATF/Rhode Island mark. Moments before, in the 1.5-kilogram discus, he did the same with a dust-producing splat of 149-11.
Perhaps 50-60 yards away, he launched the 5K hammer a PR of 220-10 to win that event as well – three events, three wins, two state USATF records.
Not a bad afternoon, was it?
“I guess not,” offered O’Hagan, whom throwing and football pal Coles described as quiet and humble, thus the reason for his relative stoicism. “It’s been my goal all summer to break those U-18 records. Why? Because their state records.”
It should be explained that these have nothing to do with high school state marks, as this summer series is sanctioned by USATF. During an interscholastic competition, O’Hagan would throw a 12-pound shot, a 12-pound hammer and an approximate 3.5-pound discus.
In this meet, and those half-dozen preceding it, his instruments included an approximate 11-pound shot put and hammer ball and 3.3-pound disk.
“What he did here is pretty significant,” said coach Marc Piette, not only the Novans’ throwing coach but also the owner and head coach of the Ocean State Hammerheads club. “Throughout the year, if we’re given the opportunity to throw weights used in international competitions, we welcome the challenge.
“The thing is, we’re trying to be good at all the weights because college coaches like to see how these weights (distances) line up in each (age) category,” he continued. “If you’re consistent with your distances regardless of weight, that’s a good indicator of how you will transfer it to a college weight. That’s what the college coaches are looking for.”
Cases in point: O’Hagan’s best 12-pound (high school) shot toss is 62-8, and he manufactured one of 61-2 ¼ with the U-18 five-kilogram apparatus. That was one of many reasons for his relative dismay. As for the discus, he claimed he virtually never throws it, so was just trying to match his school-best 162-plus.
After the hammer, however, he seemed much happier, and it was easy to see why. According to Piette, O’Hagan had unleashed the 5K ball-and-chain 183-10, so – in the span of about 14 months – he improved that lifetime-best by exactly 37 feet.
“The hammer went very well (Tuesday),” O’Hagan said with the hint of a smile. “I threw 220-10, but I’m not really surprised by it. I should be throwing that at this point, but I’ll take it … In the shot, I’m not satisfied; I didn’t throw as far as I expected. I mean, I threw farther in practice (Tuesday) morning that I did here (65-plus feet).
“Still, I have to say I’m glad I got the shot and discus records; I was thinking about it (earlier in the day), especially in the shot. With the discus, I just figured, ‘If I get it, I get it.’ I definitely hoped to throw it farther. That’s always the goal: To keep throwing farther and improving yourself. When you don’t do it, you’re not satisfied.”
Offered Piette: “In hindsight? For Tarik, it wasn’t a good day in the shot or disc, but he still broke state records, and that’s something you can’t shake a fist at. Now, in the U-18 shot category, he’s ranked 16th in the world, and with the 220-10 in the hammer he’s No. 21 in the world. Then you consider he broke the state mark in the discus, so it’s a phenomenal day in terms of accomplishments.
“In terms of distance and how they compare to his high school best, though, it’s not as good.”
Like O’Hagan, Coles hardly seemed thrilled with his runner-up finish in the U18 boys’ hammer (212-9), and it was easy to understand why. The New England interscholastic HT champion has a best-ever 230-11, though his practice PR is 241-plus.
“I’ve been having some issues with my technique this summer,” he shrugged. “It probably has something to do with the fact I can’t practice as often as I usually do (due to COVID-19 and work duties), but that’s no excuse.
“There are a bunch of things off a little bit, but the biggest, I think, is that I’m just being too impatient,” he added. “I’m trying to do too much rather than letting the hammer do its own thing.”
Piette remarked Coles’ premier summer toss was 229-10.
As for other local athletes taking part, Cumberland High grad Phil Coppolino placed third in the boys’ U-18 hammer (206-4), while Clipper junior Nicolette Ducharme took third in the girls’ U-18 HT (150-7).
Piette’s daughter, Bella, an eighth-grader-to-be at the Good Shepherd Regional Catholic School in Woonsocket, snagged the titles in the girls’ U-14 3K hammer (PR of 131-1) and discus (best-ever 71-2).
**
RITCA MINI-MEET NO. 7
At Alvarez High School
BOYS
U-18 Division
5K Hammer – 1. Tarik O’Hagan 220-10; 2. Logan Coles 212-9; 3. Phil Coppolino 206-4.
5K Shot put – 1. O’Hagan 61-2 ½ (new age-group state record).
1.5K Discus – 1. O’Hagan 149-11.
GIRLS
U-18 Division
4K Hammer – 3. Nicolette Ducharme 150-7.
U-14 Division
3K Hammer – 1. Bella Piette 131-1.
Discus – 1. Piette 71-2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.