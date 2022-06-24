For the second straight meet, Woonsocket graduate Tarik O’Hagan saved his best shot put attempt for his final throw.
This time, however, he didn’t need it.
Just a week after winning New Balance Nationals with an incredible final toss, the future Ole Miss thrower delivered a throw of 64 feet, 4.5 inches on his final attempt at the USATF U20 National Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.
The throw was more than a foot further than any of O’Hagan’s first five throws, but it was also surplus to requirements. O’Hagan claimed his second U20 national title in as many days with the three longest throws in an eight-man field stacked will college freshman to earn another ticket to U20 Worlds in Cali, Colombia after winning the hammer throw title Thursday afternoon.
For the second straight day, O’Hagan delivered an early mark that the rest of the field simply couldn’t match. O’Hagan’s first toss of 63-2 would’ve been good enough to win the title and his third throw of 63-3.5 also set a new personal best. He fouled on his fourth throw before delivering a throw of 61-8.25 on his fifth throw.
Having already clinched the national title, O’Hagan went into the circle for his sixth throw with no pressure and he delivered a new personal best.
University of Michigan sophomore Cade Moran delivered a throw of 62-10 on his final attempt and will join O’Hagan in Cali. Baylor sophomore Cooper Mack was in second after the first two throws, but he finished third with a top toss of 61-4.25.
Another Blackstone Valley athlete will look to book his ticket to Cali Saturday night at 8:13 when St. Raphael senior 2,000-meter steeplechase national champion Devan Kipyego competes in the 3,000-meter steeplechase.
