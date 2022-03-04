Fueled by fouling out of the weight throw at the RIIL State Indoor Track & Field Championships, Woonsocket senior All-American thrower Tarik Robinson-O’Hagan finally achieved one of his lofty goals – breaking the state and New England record in the weight.
At Wednesday night’s New England Weight Throw Championships, Robinson-O’Hagan shattered his previous personal best four times in six throws and on his fifth throw, he broke former Barrington standout Adam Kelly’s state and New England record with a mammoth toss of 85 feet, 2.5 inches to claim the title at the PCTA.
“I’m extremely proud of what Tarik accomplished,” Woonsocket coach Marc Piette said Thursday afternoon. “After states with the foul out, he was looking to redeem himself. We haven’t been able to get outside much in the last two weeks, so he’s been throwing the 35-pound weight more and that really helped him. You could tell after his second warm-up throw he had his rhythm and he was going to throw big.”
Robinson-O’Hagan, who is off to Mississippi in the fall, opened the event with a new personal-best throw of 82-7.5, which was nearly 12 feet longer than second place Asher Robbins, who won the state title. Robinson-O’Hagan followed with throws of 78-0, 82-0 and 82-7 before stepping into the circle for his fifth throw.
The Villa Novan delivered a toss of 85-2.5 to shatter Kelly’s record of 83-3.25, which was set at the 2015 Millrose Games. Robinson-O’Hagan finished his series with an 83-foot toss as he left Providence with his ninth state record and his fourth New England record. The throw was also the fifth longest ever by a high schooler.
“He could literally own every throwing record in the state outside of the javelin before he graduates,” Piette said. “He is a tireless worker who has found a love for the sport. He wants to be a professional thrower so when you find that something you want, you put all the work into it. When that kid is at practice, he’s never not going to get his 50 to 60 throws in. There aren’t many kids who want to put that work in, but he truly loves it. No one has had the true passion that he’s had.”
The weight throw was the final of three new state records Robinson-O’Hagan established at the PCTA. Earlier in the evening he toss the six-kilogram shot 64-9.25, which is the third best throw in the world by a U20. He also became the world U20 No. 2 in the 16-pound shot with a throw of 57-7.5.
Because Piette is having back surgery today, Robinson-O’Hagan will head to the Reggie Lewis Center in Boston Saturday with Lincoln throws coach Brian Grant in search of the New England shot put title. The New England record holder’s main competition is Gary Moore Jr. of New Haven, Conn. The Hillhouse senior won the Connecticut Open title with a throw of 63-11.25.
“You always want to be a state champion, especially in Rhode Island because it’s known for its throwing, but you have bigger goals like winning New Englands and a national title,” Piette said. “He has unlimited and untapped potential not just for the rest of this year, but going forward into college and beyond.”
