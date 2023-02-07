Worcester Academy’s Mulready excited about future with PC Friars

PROVIDENCE – He didn’t take the court last Friday night at Rhode Island College, yet future Friar Kayvaun Mulready was still the center of attention.
A few fans asked to take their picture with the youngster who last month became the first player from the high school Class of 2024 to supply Ed Cooley’s program with a verbal commitment. It was a quasi-rockstar moment that confirmed the anticipation that’s brewing for someone who hails from Worcester and currently prepping at Worcester Academy.
On some level, Mulready shouldn’t have been surprised by strangers coming up to him in the same city where he’ll play his college ball. He admitted that his direct message inbox on Instagram has been flooded with support and well-wishes from Providence fans. That has to make you feel good concerning the decision you made, correct?
“I’ve felt welcomed ever since I committed,” said Mulready, speaking after Worcester Academy’s game against Bradford Christian Academy – a contest in conjunction with the annual National Prep School Invitational that’s always held on the RIC campus – had to be halted due to a power outage.
Mulready is taking things slowly after straining his hamstring in a game during the final weekend of January – Worcester Academy was up in Bridgton, Me. against St. Andrew’s (R.I). Understandably, he’s not going to rush back, though he hopes to be back sooner rather than later.
Sitting in the stands at RIC’s Murray Center last Friday night were Cooley and PC assistant coach Brian Blaney.
“I didn’t know they were coming. I’m surprised but not surprised. It’s always good to see them, especially in person,” said Mulready.
As for being a top-rated basketball talent with post-high school plans that have been firmed up, Mulready admitted that life sure is different these days.
“Before I committed … obviously I want to win. Losing is the worst. At the same time, you’re trying to impress [college] coaches while trying to win. Now it’s about winning the game. There’s no more, ‘Hey come over here.’ All of that is off my shoulders,” said Mulready. “Now, I’m picturing myself on a college campus and envisioning what I can do in college.
“It’s definitely not too soon, but at the same time, it is very soon,” Mulready added. “I’ve thought about college a lot. I watch the games … picturing myself on the court.”
By committing in advance of the conclusion of his junior season at Worcester Academy, Mulready admits he's been afforded a head start in the mental and physical prep concerning what awaits him upon joining PC in an official capacity.
“You have a jump on your future,” said Mulready, listed at 6-foot-4 and 210 pounds.
Understandably, the vibe concerning Cooley has changed since Mulready told the PC coach that he was going with his program.
“I’ve known the coaching staff for a while and been on the [Providence] campus many times, but being in a different relationship, it’s like we’re closer now,” said Mulready. “Before, they were recruiting me. Now that I’ve committed, Coach Cooley or the coaching staff will say, ‘This is where you’ll be good at.’ It’s family now.”
Mulready has formed a checklist of what he wants to work on and address before becoming a Friar. A guard who can create for himself as well as for others, Mulready says his main focus concerning the here-and-now is landing on two feet when featuring his jump stop/hop move.
“If you can’t do that in college, you’re not going to go far,” said Mulready.
His personal to-do list also includes slowing things down as opposed to getting sped up by defenders and incorporating low-post moves.
“I don’t want to be reactionary,” said Mulready. “I’m also not 100 percent comfortable in the post. I want to get to the point where, ‘Give me the ball in the post.’”
Mulready may have to wait a bit before putting on a Friar uniform in an official capacity, yet it’s full speed ahead concerning the single track he now possesses.
“I know I’m not going to have the exact same game in college that I have in high school,” said Mulready. “I just know I’m going to be prepared.”
Follow Brendan McGair on Twitter @BWMcGair03
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.