Woonsocket High graduate Tarik O'Hagan is a U20 world champion.
Just as he has done from indoor nationals in New York, to New Balance Outdoor Nationals in Philadelphia to USATF U20 Nationals in Oregon, the Ole Miss signee had an answer when an elite competitor challenged him Tuesday night at World Athletics U20 Worlds in Cali, Colombia.
The favorite to win the shot put title, Germany's Tizian Lauria, delivered a throw in excess of 67 feet on his fourth throw to take the lead. O'Hagan stepped into the throwing circle moments later and smashed his own personal best with a throw of 68-0.25 to claim the title.
“That kid is the GOAT competitor,” Woonsocket throwing coach Marc Piette said Tuesday night. “Elated is probably the best word to describe the feeling right now and it's incredible to be honest. Just when you think he can't surprise you anymore, he comes up with a three-foot PR to become a world champion. It just goes to show that he's the most mentally tough kid I've ever seen. It just continues to go down in amazement.”
O'Hagan, who came into the meet ranked ninth in the world, has grown accustom to delivering a massive throw in the first round that sets the standard for the competition to chase. He did that again Tuesday night when he delivered a throw of 66-6 to grab a comfortable lead. Jamaican Kobe Lawrence, who fouled on his first throw, took the lead on his second throw with a toss of 66-8.5.
The Novan looked like he was going to have to settle for bronze after Lauria's massive throw, but O'Hagan had the response on his fourth attempt when he cleared 68 feet with the six-kilogram shot for the first time in his life.
“That distance is a little further than I thought he was going to throw because I believed he could hit 67 feet,” Piette said. “But when he's put to the test and challenged, he's just one of those kids who doesn't like to lose. He just comes through every single time, it's unreal. There's coaching to a point and you try to put your kid in as many competitive situations as possible, but he just comes up clutch every meet.”
O'Hagan not only had the top throw of the meet, he also had five of the best nine throws in a field filled with the best U20 athletes in the world. Lawrence, who earned silver with a throw of 67-6.25, and Lauria, who settled for bronze, combined for four throws over 65-6. All five of O'Hagan's legal throws went that distance.
“A lot of his consistency lately comes down to less meets and more time to practice,” Piette said. “Every single meet he's performed in over the last two months has been a high-stakes meet. His three big meets were filled with big-time people coming after him and he's done a good job of making things simple and trusting his technique.”
Tuesday proved to be a busy one for O'Hagan because earlier in the day he qualified for the hammer throw final, which is Thursday night at 5:45 p.m. and will be streaming on Peacock. O'Hagan only delivered one throw to save himself for the shot put final, but it was more than enough to reach the 12-man final. His toss of 241-2 was nearly six feet short of Finland's Max Lampinen, who delivered the best throw of both qualifying heats.
“Do I think he has a chance to win? I absolutely do,” Piette said. “I watched the video of the throw and he missed it, so there was more distance in that throw and I think he will show that on Thursday. I think he has a real good chance to podium, I just don't know where he will be on the podium.”
O'Hagan is the first U20 gold medalist from the Blackstone Valley. The last U20 medalist from the Blackstone Valley was St. Raphael graduate Darius Kipyego, who was a 2019 Pan Am Games U20 silver medalist in the 800-meter run.
Follow Branden Mello on Twitter @Branden_Mello
