WORTH THE WAIT: Woonsocket's Tom Pincince named CCSU's athletic director after wearing interim tag for 25 months

See how you would hold up after going on a job interview that ends up lasting 25 months.
For Tom Pincince, the culmination of what could be chalked up as a long waiting period – what exactly took so long? – features a happy ending. No longer does the Woonsocket native hold “interim athletic director” status. That band-aid has been ripped off with it now perfectly kosher to refer to Pincince as THE athletic director of Central Connecticut State University.
Official word came down on Jan. 14 and simultaneously lowered the curtain on the “interim” tag that was included in Pincince’s title since Dec. 2019.
“I came in every day hoping that opportunity would be there,” said Pincince when reached last week. “It’s been a long time coming but I’m excited and fortunate to be in this situation. It’s something that I wanted but it’s not going to change how I do things. I sat in this seat as if I were the AD.
“The only question now is that when people ask me how long I’ve been the AD, is my answer two weeks or three years? I’ve decided this is my third year,” Pincince added.
One of three brothers to quarterback the Woonsocket High football team under the coaching leadership of the late Robert “Calso” Calascibetta, Pincince spent 17 seasons heading up CCSU’s communication efforts in athletics before being asked to step into the AD breech. While two years may seem like an eternity, his time in an interim capacity coincided with a global pandemic that has warped so much of what used to be part-and-parcel when referring to everyday existence. Case in point, Pincince pointed out that there are Central Connecticut athletes who only know what it’s like to proceed with caution amidst the turbulent nature of COVID-19.
"We didn’t play anything during that first year [of the pandemic]. I was three months in [as interim athletic director] when I stood before all our spring student-athletes and told them we were going to take a two-week pause while figuring out this virus. A day or two later, everyone had shut down,” said Pincince. “It was tough. We went virtual for a long time.”
Pincince was asked what it’s like to be that voice – the one that connects with coaches and athletes along with the training and medical staffs, compliance, academic services, and countless others that help fuel a Division I program that competes in the Northeast Conference. Now more than ever, all groups are looking towards him for guidance.
“It’s a different role but it’s one where I’m appreciative of the opportunity,” he said. “I’m a communications guy at heart. I try to listen to everybody and not rush to any decisions or rush to judgment. You listen to what everyone has to say and come up with a decision with the health and safety of the student-athletes in mind.”
Under Pincince’s watch, COVID cancellations within Central Connecticut athletics have been scant. Just two games have been nixed since the Blue Devils went back online during the 2020-21 winter season with men’s and women’s basketball.
“You take a lot of pride in what your student-athletes have accomplished,” said Pincince. “It’s not me. You can put everything in place but if they don’t buy in, then it’s for naught. They’ve done a really good job.”
Pincince didn’t know much about Central Connecticut upon arriving at the New Britain, Conn. campus two decades ago. Now he considers it his home.
“It’s a blue-collar place,” said Pincince, words that could also be used to describe his hometown.
The move from leading the sports information efforts to sitting in the AD chair is one that you don’t typically see, let alone at the D-I level.
“Two years later, here we are,” said Pincince, noting he heard from a number of SIDs after the AD move was officially announced. “I think people got to learn about me over these last two years … how I like to operate. I never consider myself the smartest person in the room. You have to trust the people who are in their jobs to do their jobs and to be able to ask questions if you don’t know something to get where you need to get to.”
Pincince agreed that he was on a job interview that may have spanned a few years before light finally appeared at the end of the proverbial tunnel.
“People knew I wanted the job. That wasn’t a secret,” he said.
