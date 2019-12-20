CUMBERLAND — For public schools, remaining at the top of Division I in any sport is difficult, but over the last 15 seasons the Cumberland wrestling team has battled it out with the likes of Hendricken, Cranston West and Ponaganset for the state title.
The Clippers have won four – 2005, 2010, 2012 and 2017 – but they feel like last season was missed opportunity. Going into the semifinals, the Clippers were neck and neck with Bishop Hendricken for the top spot, but they struggled in the medal rounds and finished a disappointing third.
Cumberland is built a little differently this season, but the goal remains the same – leave the Providence Career and Technical Academy on a cold Saturday night with the state championship trophy.
“Every year that’s our goal, we want to compete for a state title,” Cumberland second-year coach Colin Smith said after the Clippers moved to 6-0 with a rout of Chariho Wednesday night at the Wellness Center. “There are a lot of tough teams in the state, but that makes it more exciting.
“We want tough teams because that makes us hungrier and work harder. To be honest, it’s always a reachable goal. We were a little disappointed last year and we have a veteran team that’s motivated by the way it ended.”
While the state tournament ended poorly for Cumberland, New Englands showed the Clippers don’t just have depth, they have top-end talent. Aidan Faria finished third at 145 pounds and Brady Gillis was sixth at 113 pounds. Gillis went on to earn NHSCA All-America honors after finishing fourth at Junior Nationals.
Those two talents are back along with a number of other kids who have earned medals at the state meet. It hasn’t taken very long for the Clippers to flex their muscles because they already own impressive victories over La Salle, Lincoln and the Chargers in the first week of the season. They will be tested on Saturday with their annual trip to Long Island to Smith’s alma mater, Wantagh, N.Y.
Cumberland should be strong all the way through 182 pounds and it starts with senior Corbin Dias, who is back at 106 pounds after placing at last season’s state meet. Gillis, who is being recruited by a Division I school, will wrestle at either 113 pounds or 120 pounds. Wednesday, Connor Almstrom wrestled at 113 and Gillis posted a first-period pin at 120.
“We have a platoon of guys at 120 and 113, so it just depends on where Brady goes,” Smith said. “I don’t really care where other guys around the state [Coventry national champion Joziah Fry and Ponaganset’s Michael Joyce] are going. It’s not that I don’t respect them, it’s just that we want kids to go where it’s best for them. We don’t run or move kids around, we try to work towards seeking the best competition all season.”
Senior captain Dom Passanante is dropping back down to 126 after spending an injury-filled season at 132 pounds. Passanante, despite dealing with a shoulder injury that cost him time in December and January, still finished third in the state. He flips spots in the lineup with Colby Reilly, who is jumping up to 132 pounds after going 2-2 at New Englands.
The Clippers received a transfer who is familiar to Blackstone Valley wrestling fans because former Lincoln standout Mason Lynch will wrestle at 138 pounds for Smith. Lynch has been impressive in his first month with the program.
“Mason has a great group of guys around him and he’s working hard and he’s definitely a goal-oriented kid,” Smith said. “He’s very hungry to get the highest he can on that podium. He’s one of those kids that is constantly getting better, but he’ll do anything he can to improve.”
Matt Maguire, who won a number of important matches last season, drops down from 152 to replace Faria at 145, while Antonio Gianfrancesco is currently in the starting spot at 152. Faria, who wrestled in the state final last season and lost a tight match to New England champion Tyler Sung in the NE semifinals, is certified at 152 pounds, but could also wrestle at 160 pounds.
“After his freshman year he really started to chain wrestle and improve his setups and he’s really learned the difference between wrestling in middle school and wrestling in high school,” Smith said. “He peaked at the right time last year.”
Tyler Shaw, who lost a 1-0 match to Chariho all-stater James Daugherty, is solidified in the 170-pound spot, while three-year starter Jacob Mastalerz is back at 182 pounds. The difference between the last two Clipper teams and this edition is the three heaviest weight classes.
Gone are veterans like Kaream Sangare and Reuben Hancock and in their place are inexperienced kids hungry to grow this season. Cameron Gois (195), Adam Barboza (220) and Zach Refino (285) are all working hard in the room, according to Smith.
“Cam Gois is really working hard and showing improvement, while Adam Barboza had a pin [Wednesday night] and he also had a pin on Monday,” Smith said. “Zach is a senior that decided to come out for the team, but he’s a really tough kid. We’re not trying to teach him everything at once, but we’re going slow and keeping the expectations in check because he hasn’t wrestled since middle school.”
WOONSOCKET
It may have been just the first tournament of the season, but it’s pretty clear what the Woonsocket wrestling team will be this season. The Villa Novans finished an impressive fourth at Saturday’s Wilson Cup with six kids placing in the top three. For coach Matt Morrow, the Villa Novans are going to be a talented tournament team that will hold its own in Division II dual meets.
“We only had eight kids win a match and seven placed and we finished higher than we’ve ever finished,” Morrow said. “We have a six-headed monster with a couple of returners and a bunch of new kids, so we’re going to see what happens. We’re going to be a tournament team, but we’re going to be tough in dual meets.
The Villa Novans will likely start every dual meet with a lead because 106-pounder Anthony Diaz was dominant on Saturday. The Novan posted three pins in the first period to earn the tournament title.
“Anthony worked hard in the offseason and stayed at the same weight – four of our six best wrestlers returned at the same weight,” Morrow said. “He should be contending for a New England spot because he’s quick, agile and very good on his feet.”
Kaden Montanez, who wrestled at 106 pounds on Saturday, will likely slide up to 113 pounds for dual meets. Thomas Murphy needed just 45 seconds to win his first two 120-pound matches Saturday before losing, 8-4, to Classical’s Ty Pathoumahong in the final.
Tyler Uttley, one of those aforementioned newcomers, is sliding into the 132-pound spot, while Sallou Jobe is wrestling at 138 pounds. Jacob Costanza won three matches at 145 pounds Saturday before he was pinned by North Kingstown’s Aidan Zarrella in the final.
“Sometimes you get stuck in a match, it happens,” Morrow said. “I think he will definitely medal at states. There sometimes a big gap between those kids who are in the top three and the bottom three on the podium, but we feel like he can get a medal. He just needs to be better on his feet because he’s very good on the mat.”
Davin Alaire finished third Saturday at 152 pounds, while Wilson Cup champion Caleb Lambert is back at 160 pounds. The Villa Novan majored his first opponent and then posted pins in his final two matches, including a 1:19 pin of North Kingstown’s Noah Daylor in the final. He will be followed in the lineup by Jason Corales (170) and Sebastian Savatphong (182).
Senior Hayden Depault, fresh off helping the football team win its second straight D-II Super Bowl, is at 195 pounds. He pinned three opponents in the first period Saturday to finish third.
“He’s mentally tough and he’s a hard-nosed kid,” Morrow said. “He’s an old-school wrestler. They say kids now are more technical than they were in the past, but he’s just a tough kid who has great conditioning. He probably only knows six or seven moves, but he’s going to bring it every match. I really believe he can medal.”
Kobi Alvarez took fourth at 220, while sophomore Patrick Soukhamthath is at 285 pounds. He earned a medal at freshman states last season, but is dealing with an injury that kept him out of action.
The Novans are going to be a busy team this season. Along with the 19 Division II duals, they will be away at tournaments on most weekends. They are competing in the North Providence Invitational on Saturday.
LINCOLN
Lincoln isn’t just a wrestling team anymore, the Lions are becoming a wrestling program. While coach Michael Tuorto has done a superb job elevating the Lions into Division I, he did so without a talent pipeline coming from the middle school.
As the first few weeks of the season has shown, the pipeline is opened up and producing talent that will only help the Lions compete with the state’s best teams over the next few seasons. Thanks to strong performances from a number of freshmen and veterans, the Lions reached the final of the Sharon Lombardo dual-meet tournament on Saturday.
Monday, Lincoln posted an impressive 57-21 victory over La Salle to start the difficult Division I campaign.
“I’m very, very excited for what we have,” Tuorto said. “One of the great things about being in Division I – and this gets lost in translation – is that wrestling against the best is very important. We may not rack up the team wins, but we’re going to be off because of that competition in the state tournament. For a small school like us, we’re not going to compete for a state championship, but we want to put as many guys in position to place on the second day.”
Two of those talented freshmen went undefeated on Saturday and wrestled tough in Monday’s tri-meet with the Rams and Clippers. Zach Henault went undefeated at 106 pounds on Saturday and then earned a victory over La Salle. He did drop a 5-0 decision to Cumberland’s Dias.
Vieira, who also went unbeaten in Bristol, defeated Cumberland’s Almstrom in just 67 seconds, but he dropped a 5-3 sudden-victory decision to La Salle’s Gavin Rodman.
“Having those two kids wrestle first really sets the tone for us in dual meets,” Tuorto said. “We weren’t sure what to make of Saturday, we just wanted to be very competitive. One of the things everyone in the gym noticed right away – especially our coaching staff – is these kids were ready to wrestle off the whistle. If you’re doing that in December, you’re only going to improve by February and March.”
The Lions are looking for wrestlers like Damian Terrizzi (120), Ryan Rodrigues (126), Christian DeCubellis and Tyler White (138) to continue to improve as the season goes along. They will compete in their first tournament of the season Saturday in North Providence.
Veteran Allen Setaro went undefeated at 145 pounds on Saturday, but he suffered his first loss of the campaign Monday to Cumberland’s Nolan Santos. Tuorto is also excited about the potential of freshman Jacob Grossman, who posted a pin against La Salle at 195 pounds. Veteran Eric Chin is at 170 pounds.
Christian Balon was one of four Lions who came up a win short of placing at last season’s tournament, which Tuorto believes will motivate the junior.
“We’re just trying to figure out where he’s going to go,” Tuorto said. “He could go 195 or 220, but I think he has the ability to win a medal at either weight because of his size and his skill level. I think the way last season ended is the carrot that is dangling in front of him to work even hard to win a medal.”
Lincoln hasn’t wrestled a 285-pounder this season, but Tuorto hopes to fill that spot. Lincoln finished 20th last season at the state meet and finished 15th twice in the last seven seasons, which might be an attainable goal for a young, talented team.
“I don’t want to put a number on it because a lot of things can happen at the state tournament, but for a team like us to be a top-15 team would take a lot of tough competitive wrestling,” Tuorto said. “If you told me we’d be between 10 and 15, that would be unbelievable for a program like us. It would show that these kids have really bought into the system.”
BURRILLVILLE
All Burrillville needs to do is keep a Division II dual meet close until the 170-pound match and then the Broncos can let their veteran horses out of the stable. Junior three-year starter Bobby Thatcher, a star running back and linebacker on the football team, is the first of five straight talented wrestlers who could turn a dual meet around.
The standout of the group is senior 182-pounder John Libby, who showed in Tuesday night’s Injury Fund that he the potential to compete for a spot at New Englands. Libby went into the third period of his match with last year’s New England finalist, Mt. Hope Cory Grifka, trailing by just two points before Grifka scored a few points late to put the match away.
“Based on the way he wrestled against Cory, I think he has a chance to do pretty good,” Burrillville coach Vinny Micucci said. “I’m really hoping that he does well this year. He was in that match with Cory, but he made one mistake in the third period trying to hip out and Cory took advantage to get the decision.”
Thatcher is moving up from 160 pounds and Micucci expects the junior to have a big season. The biggest adjustment for Thatcher, just like it is for many of Burrillville’s wrestlers, is he has to reacclimate himself with the wrestling mat. While many kids wrestle through the year, most of Burrillville’s wrestlers only compete during the scholastic season.
“Bobby is strong, aggressive and fast,” Micucci said. “He’s more well versed with moves than he was last year. He’s moving a lot better on the mat. What you see is what you get with Bobby, he’s so strong.”
After Thatcher and Libby, the Broncos have another potential state medalist in Damian Woodlock, who came up a win short of reaching the podium last season. He will be followed at 220 pounds by Alexander Greeno. Kolby Stockwell, another veteran, will compete at 285 pounds.
Burrillville’s top wrestlers will be tested because, for the first time, the Broncos will travel to the North Providence Invitational to battle against a number of talented teams, including the Cougars, La Salle Academy, Woonsocket and Cranston East.
“I’m really looking forward to Saturday,” Micucci said. “This will be a good test to see where we are and what we have this early in the season.”
The Broncos have a few other kids who should do well on Saturday and throughout the season. Senior Jack Sullivan is competing at 138 and should be a factor for the seed in Division II this season. Also in the lineup are Maxx Doris (126), Kya Boissel (132), Jayden Lambert (145) and Thomas Pilkington (152).
Micucci is sending a pair of 152-pounders to North Providence to compete for the starting spot. The only freshman on the team, Jacob Woodlock, and David Neal are entered.
TOLMAN/SHEA CO-OP
The Tolman/Shea co-op wrestling team has experienced unprecedented success over the last few seasons. Isaac Cayo became the first Pawtucket wrestler to win a state title when he claimed the 2017 220-pound state title. Last season senior 106-pound Jacob Felix earned a trip to New Englands.
Tolman coach Pierre Ridore hopes to have similar success down the road, but this season is all about building with a bunch of kids who are new to varsity wrestling.
“These kids are working hard, but we just don’t have the top-notch wrestlers like we had last year,” Ridore said. “We’re very young with only one senior. This group is mostly sophomores and juniors. We have eight or nine kids with experience from last year, but our most experienced wrestler is only in his third year. We’re young and they’re trying to get better. We just don’t have a Felix or an Anthony Hernandez.”
Ridore is counting on 182-pounder Arthur Koala to be the leader of the team after winning three matches at Saturday’s Wilson Cup. The Tiger posted three pins and came up a win short of earning a medal. He earned victories in 24 seconds, 2:03 and 1:33.
“Arthur is our most experienced kid and we also have a couple of young kids who can wrestle,” Ridore said.
Jadin Nunez, who won a match at 138 pounds, and Jordan Thomas, who won a match at 126 pounds, are two wrestlers Ridore believes can become very good Division II wrestlers if they stick with the sport. Freshman Eric Hernandez, who came to Pawtucket from New Jersey, has potential at 106 pounds.
“We’re building toward next year,” Ridore said. “By this time next year, they will have another year under their belts and hopefully we can challenge for a division title. There’s a few kids who have a lot of potential. With someone like Jordan, you can see how much he’s improved and how hard he’s worked when he’s on the mat. He lost, but you could see him chain wrestling. A lot of young kids get stuck on the same move.”
Tolman’s lineup will also feature Adam Tremblay (170), Jose Baez and Henry Adewamika (285). The Tigers will join Central Falls/BVP co-op, Burrillville, Tolman and Woonsocket in North Providence on Saturday.
