Winning the Marshfield Holiday tournament is the highlight of many wrestlers’ scholastic careers, but when Cumberland junior Aidan Faria walked off the mat in December after beating talented Massachusetts foe Achilles Gikas, 11-6, in the 160-pound final, there wasn’t much of a celebration.
Cumberland coach Colin Smith congratulated Faria on the win, but quickly took a more macro view of a match that Faria dominated for two periods and then coasted in the third period – failing to earn a major decision that would’ve earned the Clippers more team points.
“He just kind of rested on a decision and I was annoyed by that,” Smith said. “I just think he knows that if he’s on his game and he’s wrestling really well, it’s tough to beat him and tough for kids to keep up with him.
“He still won that match, but he saw that if he didn’t put his foot on the gas for all three periods he could be defeated.”
Faria never took his foot off the gas pedal for the rest of the season and produced the best wrestling season Cumberland’s seen in a decade. Faria dropped down to 152 pounds after the victory over Gikas, who went on to place third at Massachusetts All-States, and went undefeated all the way until the New England final.
Faria, who became the first Clipper wrestler to compete in the New England finals since Shai Lariviere won the 103-pound title in 2009, is the 2019-20 Call/Times All-Area Wrestling team MVP after claiming the 152-pound state title and leading the Clippers to their second state title in the last four seasons.
“He’s really learning how to wrestle,” Smith said. “He’s wrestled his whole life, but he’s really paying attention to detail and the finer points of setting his opponent up – hand fighting and controlling tie-ups. He had a really good off-season after his sophomore year. He saw some success against nationally-ranked opponents and to have that gave him a lot of confidence going into the season.”
Looking back, it shouldn’t be much of a surprise that Faria turned into one of the most decorated wrestlers in school history, but that comes with the benefit of hindsight. Freshman year Faria found himself in one of the most loaded weight classes the state’s seen in the last decade – 126 pounds. Along with Faria, 2020 132-pound New England champ Mason Clarke, 2020 160-pound New England finalist Nick Fine and 2020 145-pound New England fourth-place finisher Kyle Merritt were in the same weight class.
Faria lost to the eventual state champion, Clarke, in the semifinals and then to Merritt in the consolation finals to miss out on a shot at New Englands.
Faria came back his sophomore season bigger – at 145 pounds – and better on his feet. Outside of New England finalist Sean Caltagairone, no one in the state could match Faria’s pace. He advanced all the way to the state final and – surprisingly – all the way to the New England semifinals where he lost to eventual champion Tyler Sung of Connecticut on his way to a third-place finish.
“He’s explosive,” Smith said of Faria’s style. “He’s extremely athletic and he constantly puts pressure on you. We constantly talk about forward pressure and he’s always putting his opponents in a defensive position because of how much he’s pressuring them. It makes it really tough for them to setup their attacks when they’re always playing defense.”
On a team full of talented seniors – six who made the Call/Times All-Area team – the Clippers went into every out-of-state tournament this season knowing they were coming home with at least one champion in Faria. He didn’t wrestle in the Sanford, Maine tournament at the end of December, but he came back in January and pinned his way through the John Gorman Invitational Tournament and won the Connecticut Challenge.
Faria won his first state title in February when he showed he could win a match on the mat when his second-period escape was enough to secure a 1-0 victory over Dom Bonanno of Chariho. The win helped the Clippers win the state title.
“I just wanted to stay offensive because I knew my pace was better than his,” Faria said after the victory. “If I stayed offensive it would be a better match for me. It didn’t go the way I wanted to, I wanted to score more points and get more movement. My first mindset going into this tournament was to help this team as much as I could win this tournament because we knew we had the kids to do it.”
A week later, Faria advanced all the way to the New England final to face his nemesis – Sung. The Clipper took a 3-2 lead late in the first period on an escape and a takedown, but a late Sung reversal and a technical violation allowed the New Canaan wrestler to take a lead he would never relinquish on his way to a 6-3 victory.
Faria’s had a taste of regional success, but Smith said taking the next step on the podium is the toughest part of a wrestler’s development.
“This is when it becomes really hard,” Smith said. “To really separate yourself and become the number one kid in New England really takes a lot of hard work and he knows that. The exciting part is that he’s fully prepared to do whatever it takes to do that. He’s climbed the ladder a little bit this year and he made this year’s match way tougher. He knows he needs to elevate his skills to the point where he can be unstoppable.”
Faria, who hopes to wrestle in Division I once he graduates in 2021, will be the leader of a different kind of Clipper team next season. Gone are nine starters – including five state finalists – and in their place will be a bunch of younger wrestlers who will be learning as they go. Smith said Faria developed into a leader this season and will be an even bigger presence next season.
“That’s something you have to earn on our team, but as of now he’s showing nothing less than being a leader of our team,” Smith said. “He wasn’t a senior captain, but he was definitely a leader. Kids are going to look up to whoever is successful, but he leads by example in the fact that he’s confident, but he’s never cocky. He doesn’t embarrass his opponent and he’s always helping out the younger kids on the team.”
Follow Branden Mello on Twitter @Branden_Mello
