BURRILLVILLE — The undefeated Woonsocket and one-loss Burrillville wrestling teams have competed together in a pair of tournaments this season, so both squads knew exactly where Thursday’s Division II showdown would be decided.
The talented Novans, who won Saturday’s Smithfield Invitational, are strong in the lightweights and the middleweights, while the Broncos have shown they are one of the deepest teams in the state once a dual meet reaches 170 pounds.
Thursday, Woonsocket raced out to a 23-point lead after 160-pound senior Caleb Lambert pinned freshman Jacob Woodlock.
And then the Broncos battled back, as juniors Bobby Thatcher and John Libby recorded pins to set the stage for the match of the night – 195 pounds.
Woonsocket senior Hayden Depault, the Smithfield Invitational champion, earned an early takedown against talented Damien Woodlock and eventually used a cradle to pin the Bronco in just 1:17 to lead Woonsocket to a 42-34 victory at the Broncodome.
“I knew I just had to wrestle because Damien is a fantastic wrestler and I had to bring it to him,” Depault said. “The cradle is my move, it’s my bread and butter. He’s a strong wrestler, so unlike against most people when I don’t have to lock it up, I really had to lock it up against him.”
“It was a dual where you almost knew what was going to happen,” Woonsocket coach Matt Merritt said. “If it was wrestled straight up we’d win 8-6, but I knew they were going to do something to make it 7-7. We knew that if we could get six wins before 160, Hayden would come through in the clutch for us at 195. Hayden has been unbelievable for us in the last two years.”
Woonsocket (13-0 Division II) is in position to complete its second straight undefeated dual-meet campaign. The Broncos only have one match next week – against East Greenwich – before four matches in the final week of the season. Morrow said the biggest challenge will come from Barrington in a quad-meet on Feb. 19.
Burrillville (11-2 Division I) has lost two meets by a combined 13 points. The Broncos actually won the matches that were wrestled Thursday, but the hosts gave away forfeits at 106 pounds to sophomore Kaiden Montanez and at 145 pounds to talented senior Jacob Costanza.
“There really were a lot of positives to take away from this one because I only have to seniors in the lineup,” said Burrillville coach Vinny Micucci, who guided the Broncos to third place at Saturday’s Smithfield Invitational. “I have nothing but good to say about the way my kids wrestled. They wrestled hard, we were just a couple of guys short.”
After the Novans took the lead on a forfeit, the visitors went up 18-0 thanks to a pin from talented sophomore Anthony Diaz in just 1:08 at 113 pounds and Thomas Murphy in just 35 seconds at 120 pounds.
The hosts started to make a comeback at 126 pounds where Max Doris overwhelmed Tyler Uttley. The sophomore built leads of 2-0 after one period and 7-0 after the second period before earning a late takedown to secure a major-decision victory by the scoring of 11-3.
Micucci moved senior Jack Sullivan down to 132 pounds and that paid off with a pin in just 16 seconds. Jaden Lambert then posted the lone upset of the evening when he battled back from a second-period deficit to post a 12-11 victory over Jahmi Alcindor. The Novan led 11-9 after two periods, but Lambert recorded three near-fall points in the third to make the score 18-13.
Costanza stopped Burrillville’s three-match winning streak with a forfeit at 145 before Davin Alarie pinned David Neal in 3:38 at 152 pounds. Lambert followed with a pin to increase the lead to 23 points. Morrow expects all three kids to compete for state medals later this month at the PCTA.
“Those three kids along with [Diaz, Murphy and Depault] should be competing for medals on Sunday afternoon,” Morrow said. “As a team, we’re trying to go undefeated. We’ll see what happens in our last few matches.”
Thatcher, a standout football player, earned a pin at 3:35 and Libby earned a pin in 36 seconds to keep Burrillville’s hope of winning the dual meet alive. Depault extinguished the comeback attempt with his pin of Woodlock in 1:17. Al Greeno (8-2 win at 220 pounds) and Kolby Stockwell (pin at 285 pounds) secured wins for the Broncos to finish the meet.
“That’s a tough pull for Woodlock even though he is a very good athlete,” Micucci said. “Woodlock weighs in at 178 pounds, so anyone who sees our weight sheet knows there are a couple of lies in there with guys bumping up. He can hang because Damien is a strong kids, but Depault is a true 195 and a good athlete – tremendous kid.
“We just need a couple more horses because all we needed was a one-match swing to win this. Going forward, I want to see more transitional work on the mat to get ready for states. These kids have a tournament mindset, so I’m proud of them.”
Follow Branden Mello on Twitter @Branden_Mello
