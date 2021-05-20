BURRILLVILLE — What the Burrillville girls lacrosse team has accomplished in the first two weeks of the Division III season defies logic – until you talk to the Broncos and you quickly realize what they’re doing is completely logical.
Just like many other spring teams that lost the 2020 campaign due to the pandemic, the Broncos came into the season with no varsity experience. What separates the Broncos from the rest is none of the players who played big roles in Thursday afternoon’s undefeated showdown with Toll Gate at Gledhill Field, had even played a junior-varsity game.
The core of the Broncos is made up of precocious freshmen and sophomores who have been playing together since they were third-graders in Burrillville Youth Lacrosse. The chemistry and connectivity the Broncos developed over the last half decade is overriding the team’s lack of varsity experience, as they showed in the 12-8 victory over the Titans.
“We’ve been playing together for so long that we just have great chemistry and we know where each other is on the field,” said sophomore Allie Trimble, who scored a pair of first-half goals to help the Broncos build a five-goal lead at the break. “We just get each other. We play our game, our way and do it every game.”
“I kind of expected us to do this because we play well together,” sophomore Samantha Murphy said after netting a game-best hat trick. “We kind of know how to work together and play with each other. We have really good chemistry and it just works. This game showed me that we’re better than we thought and we can play good lacrosse under pressure.”
Burrillville (4-0 Division III) had yet to be truly tested with early-season wins over Cranston East (9-2), next-door neighbor North Smithfield (13-5) and Providence Country Day (17-12). Thursday, however, was the first time the Broncos would find out if they were true title contenders or just a nice feel-good story early in the season.
Toll Gate (2-1 Division III) received a hat trick from talented freshman Adeline Areson and senior Casie Cirella, but the Titans could never got closer than four goals over the final 35 minutes of the game.
“This group has been playing together so long that they have great communication that helps them hang in a varsity game,” said Burrillville coach Jennifer Polacek, who is in her second season as the coach but her first actually coaching games. “I have confidence in my girls because they work hard in practice and it shows on the field when they play.
“We really don’t say anything about the age gap between the teams, these kids are playing lacrosse and they love to play lacrosse. They know they have to step up and encourage each other.”
The Broncos, who travel to winless Mount St. Charles on Saturday afternoon, received solid performances from players in every area of the field. Goalie Regan Polacek made a couple of important saves early in the second half when the Titans attempted to wrestle away the momentum of the match.
Murphy, who scored two of her team’s three goals in the second half, was aided in the scoring department by Trimble, who added an assist to her two first-half goals. Jenna Forrest scored twice in the first half and added a second-half assist, while Cami Weekly and Haley Allen also scored twice in the first half.
Freshman Emilia Ferraro, the daughter of Burrillville football coach Gennaro Ferraro, also scored in the second half.
“Our success right now is because we’re spreading out the field and making good passes,” said Trimble, a two-time member of the Call/Times All-Area girls hockey team. “This game we kind of tried to run the clock a little more in the second half. I’m confident we’ll do well this season, but we know we can’t get a big head. We need to keep working.”
Not only is Murphy scoring goals, but she’s also a big reason the Broncos are dominating time of possession. She handles all the face-offs and while winning a face-off looks like pure luck in girls lacrosse – the ball is essentially fired in the air by the two centermen and there’s a free for all between the rest of the middies for the loose ball – Murphy said there’s a method to the madness.
“My thing with the face-off is you’re up against the other girl and as a righthander, I push with my right and pull with my left kind of like a lever and the same time you’re going up,” Murphy explained. “I’m trying to push it to my girl’s side, but they usually have someone with them so they have to fight for it. Sometimes I try to time the jump and go up before the other girl to win the ball.”
The Broncos are now one of just two undefeated teams left in Division III along with neighboring Ponaganset. The Chieftains make the short trip up Route 102 on June 5 to play a game that will likely decide the No. 1 seed in the playoffs.
“This group of girls definitely has a special bond because we’ve been playing together for so long,” Murphy said. “That’s what it mostly is about.”
Follow Branden Mello on Twitter @Branden_Mello
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.