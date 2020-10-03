Young Mount St. Charles girls tennis team building for the future

WOONSOCKET — It wasn’t much of a surprise that the talented East Greenwich girls tennis team – led by returning individual state champion Maddie Omicioli – left Mount St. Charles with a 7-0 Division I victory Saturday afternoon in both teams’ first match of the condensed season.
What was a surprise, and what heartened veteran Mount coach Richard Lawrence, was how the inexperienced Mounties battled the talented Avengers in three of the four singles matches and a pair of the doubles matches.
“They exceeded my expectations in every match. They were competitive and I’m just really pleased with what I saw,” Lawrence said. “A lot of these girls couldn’t even hit the ball over the net a year ago – and I’m not making that up. They’ve worked hard and they came out today and played well.
“I can’t pick one girl out because I thought they all played well. We had three freshmen out there and it’s tough to throw three ninth-graders into a match like this, but they all hung in there. We were really competitive almost everywhere.”
Mount St. Charles (0-1 Division I) graduated 11 seniors off of last season’s squad, which makes the schedule the squad will play over the next five Saturdays all the more difficult. Mount heads to Moses Brown and Cumberland the next two weeks before returning home to face North Kingstown and Wheeler.
In a fitting way to end the season, the Mounties head to Providence to face reigning state champion La Salle. Lawrence had a simple response when asked about the challenges that await his green team.
“So what? I don’t care,” Lawrence said. “This is a brand new team this year after 11 seniors graduated and they’re learning.”
The Mounties won the middle set in three matches, but they couldn’t finish off their good work in the third set. In the penultimate match to finish, freshman No. 3 singles player Laurel Christensen took the second set from Georgia Wood, 6-4, but dropped the super-tiebreaker, 10-1. Sophomore No. 4 singles player Lucy Bielecki earned a 6-4 win in the second set of her match, but EG’s Ana Chelidze battled back to earn a 6-3 win in the deciding set.
In the lone doubles match to go to three sets, new varsity starters Melissa Reggio and Ava Rataic battled back after a 6-3 loss in the opening set to earn a 6-4 win in the second set of their No. 2 doubles match. Avengers’ Caroline Shea and Lola Verret responded with a 6-3 win in the final set.
The No. 1 doubles team of freshman Emily Blevin and Isabella Sughrue dropped a 6-2, 6-0 decision, but it wasn’t a completely lost day for Blevin. Earlier in the day Blevin earned a victory for the Mount cross country team in a meet at Chase Farm against Lincoln, Burrillville and Davies Tech.
“I’ve kind of just been running and playing tennis for years and I love doing them both,” Blevin said. “I got to middle school [Saint Phillip School in Smithfield] and I did cross country. Coming here, I knew I was going to do cross country, but I wanted to do tennis as well. I tried it and it so far it has worked. I love doing both, but I feel like I’m really good at running.”
Because cross country is her preferred sport, tennis takes a back seat when practices are at the same time. Lawrence demands commitment from his athletes, but he made a deal with Blevin before the season started. He counted her cross country practices as tennis practices and the freshman shows up to the courts when there isn’t a conflict.
“She was here most of the time before school started and then it changed when we came back, but she’s here a couple of times a week and she also does cross country,” Lawrence said. “I’m OK with that. She wants to be with her friends on the team. I have three ninth-graders [Blevin, Rataic and Christensen] and they all came from the same school and they’re all friends.”
The Mounties were also competitive in the No. 2 singles match where senior Marykate Tillinghast, a doubles player last season, dropped a 6-3, 7-5 decision to Annalee Ambler at No. 2 singles. The No. 3 doubles team of Ava Morelli and Caroline Monaco lost 6-2, 6-4.
Omicioli began defense of her state title with a 6-0, 6-1 victory over senior Piper O’Connell.
“I told them that I’m going to hit myself over the head because I didn’t expect as much as they gave me,” Lawrence said. “Now the bar is set a little higher from what I saw today.”
