OakWood Raiders President Matthew Gilmete watched as youngsters sans helmets and shoulder pads ran around Morley Field this past Monday night. Another youth football practice was on the docket for Wednesday with the first week of summer camp concluding with a session on Friday.
For now, Gilmete says the Pawtucket-based Raiders are still clinging to the slim hope that there can be a way to salvage the 2020 season. Traditionally, OakWood’s schedule ranges between 10-12 games. Right now, the slate has been trimmed to six games.
“It’s been challenging,” Gilmete acknowledged about a season that’s teetering on the brink. “We want the state and the city to make a decision that we can’t have a season. If we as a league made it, we would be losing a lot of kids. We want to do what’s best for them but we’re also in tune with the dangers.”
In other corners of the Blackstone Valley, the effects of the coronavirus pandemic have seeped into another season. This time, youth fall sports are feeling the pinch. Many organizations have either confirmed its 2020 status either via online or responded to an inquiry from the Times/Call sports department.
“Unfortunately our 2020 tackle season has been postponed until 2021. We’re exploring options to have non-contact flag football this season and are awaiting approval from the state,” said Mike Smart, President of the Junior Clippers Youth Football and Cheer Program.
The Burrillville Football Youth Football & Cheerleading organization and Pawtucket-based Darlington Braves wrote on their respective Facebook pages that there won’t be any gridiron action this fall.
On Aug. 12, Burrillville President Josh Razee wrote, “I am writing to inform you that the Burrillville Patriots have canceled the 2020 season due to COVID concerns. Protecting the health of all our participants is the Patriots’ primary focus.
Due to these concerns, we will not be having conditioning camps or any other types of practices this season. We look forward to next year and will use this time to fine tune our program and be ready to go for the 2021 season.”
“It is with a heavy heart that we tell you we are canceling the season. This decision was not easy. Every time we move forward we get pushed back. There is just too much of the unknown to keep holding on and that maybe we can have a season,” is what the Darlington Braves published on Aug. 10.
The last Facebook update by Pawtucket’s Fairlawn Cardinals Youth Football and Cheer group came Aug. 7 and stated, “Unfortunately we have decided to postpone the start of our season until [Governor Gina Raimondo] gives more clarity for fall sports. We do not know as of now a date when we can begin practices, but we are meeting regularly to try and prepare the best we can. We apologize for not being able to provide you with more information but as we hear more will continue to update everyone. Thank for your understanding.”
The Central Falls Panthers and Woonsocket Redskins shared on their respective Facebook pages that the next meeting of Blackstone Valley Youth Football & Cheerleading league officials will be held on Sept. 8.
“At that time, we will know more about the start of the season,” is what the Woonsocket Redskins board wrote. “We apologize that this is not the news that any of us have been waiting to hear but our promise to you has always been to keep everyone safe.”
Youth soccer programs are also bracing themselves for the possibility of a silent 2020 season.
“Right now, per the governor’s state requirements and restrictions, there can’t be any leagues in R.I. and no games are allowed. If restrictions change, then our mindset might as well,” stated Mike Friedland, President of the Cumberland Youth Soccer Association.
The North Smithfield Youth Soccer Association wrote on its website that the following options are in play: 1). If school is in full session, there will be a full season, and 2). If school is in distant learning mode, there will be a modified season that focuses on skills, drills, and training with the possibility of games within a specific group.
Follow Brendan McGair on Twitter @BWMcGair03
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.