YOU'VE GOT A COACHING FRIEND IN ME: From college friends to finding satisfaction in the same profession, it’s been quite the ride for Bryant basketball coach Jared Grasso and Mount St. Charles Hockey Academy coach Matt Plante

WOONSOCKET — Matt Plante moved from central Connecticut to Hebron, Maine to take a prep hockey job without a second thought.
After that, Plante left Maine to become an assistant coach for the Indiana Ice in the USHL before quickly returning to the East Coast.
The next move ... a familiar feeling proved to wash over Plante.
Unlike the nomadic existence that defined close to a decade of Plante’s life, the summer of 2018 decision to leave midget powerhouse South Kent in order to be in on the ground floor of a startup program – the Mount St. Charles Hockey Academy – wasn’t going to be just about him. He also had to consider the impact the decision would have on his wife, Danielle, and two daughters.
Plante needed someone to confide in – someone who would give him some agenda-free advice. He knew just the person to contact. He called someone who knows nothing about the midget hockey landscape. This person, however pushed Plante into a career of coaching and rose to the top of his profession.
The person Plante reached out to was none other than Bryant University men’s basketball coach Jared Grasso – a person who has been in Plante’s life dating back to their days as student-athletes at Quinnipiac University.
“There’s never a selfish motive when we talk. It’s just about wanting your friend to be happy and wanting your friend to be successful,” Grasso said last month at Plante’s office in Adelard Arena. “You want your friend to be in a good position. I told him he needs to make sure the resources and commitment are real.
“You can’t take a chance when family is involved. When you’re young and single, I would’ve up and left for any job I felt was right.”
Plante and South Kent co-director and U16 coach Devin Rask came to MSC in July 2018 to meet with school president Alan Tenreiro. Also present at the meeting were a number of Mountie hockey legends.
Looking back, Plante remembers being blown away by Mount’s proposal to introduce a top-notch full-season midget program. Rask was the first to make the move and Plante soon followed.
Upon informing his family to gear up for a move to the Ocean State, Plante shared the particulars of his new job with Grasso, who for the first time in nearly a decade was going to be a neighbor.
“I was pretty excited when it happened,” Plante said. “I was excited to tell him I was looking at the job because there was that possibility that we were living five minutes from each other. He validated a lot of concerns I had going in and that’s why I was reluctant to get excited. To some degree, knowing Jared was here helped me make the decision.”
***
Plante and Grasso were elite high school athletes who grew up in New York, but that’s pretty much where the similarities stop. Grasso lived on Long Island, played basketball, and at a young age sought to soak up as much knowledge as he possibly could from elite prep and college coaches. His father, Fred Grasso, was a coach at every level, including a stint as Rick Pitino’s assistant with the New York Knicks.
On the court, Grasso was a feisty point guard at St. Anthony’s in South Huntington, N.Y. where he averaged 23 points, eight assists and seven rebounds a game as a senior and was 1998 honorable mention All-America.
Grasso opted to take his game to Quinnipiac, a program that was in the process of relocating to the Northeast Conference after going 4-23 as a Division II competitor in 1997-98. Needless to say, Grasso knew he was walking into a considerable rebuilding project.
“I was a gym rat and I obviously went there for basketball reasons,” Grasso said. “I think I was a kid with a chip on my shoulder and a little bit cocky and I had to be that in terms of basketball to be successful because I wasn’t the greatest athlete, so I was guy who had to outwork people. I always thought I was the best kid in the gym. Going in, [Quinnipiac Hall of Fame forward] Bill Romano and I thought we were coming in to win.”
Plante grew up in the Capital District of New York, but after a successful scholastic career, he spent his senior year playing in the American Frontier Hockey League for the Billings Bulls in Montana. A talented left winger, Plante played two more junior seasons in Canada before signing to play for Rand Pecknold at Quinnipiac, a program that was also transitioning to Division I.
“To be honest with you, I thought I was probably a little further ahead than I was because I had been playing a pretty big role – I was second on my team in scoring and 10th in the league – in my last year in Canada,” said Plante, who scored eight points in 49 career college games. “I get to Quinnipiac and it’s a team made up of the best kids from everywhere, so freshman year was an adjustment. I started playing the role Rand asked me to play and it got better as time went on.”
Plante and Grasso were in the same math class as freshmen, but the real connection between the two was Romano, who struck up a friendship with Plante when the two were in the same freshman orientation group. For their first three years at the Hamden, Conn. school, Plante and Grasso could be best described as acquaintances.
Their relationship changed in the summer of their senior year when both stayed in Hamden to take a course and work out for their final season. They took a biology class together and Plante would leave his off-campus apartment and make the three-minute trip down Sherman Avenue to hang out with Grasso and Romano.
“We were very similar in personalities in that we both wanted to succeed athletically,” Grasso said. “[Plante being two years older] was never something that we even thought about at the time. We joke about it now later in life, but we didn’t talk about it then. You’re only taking one class and you’re training for your sport and outside of that we spent a lot of time hanging out.”
“For me, there was always a respect for Jared because he was an athlete,” Plante said. “He got to where he did and where he is because he hustled as a player and he hustles as a coach. That’s why he had success and it’s the foundation of who he is. Getting to know him as a person, our relationship just grew.”
***
Grasso and Romano nearly led the Bobcats to the 2002 NCAA Tournament. Grasso averaged 11.3 points and four assists a game for a Bobcat squad that posted two upsets in the NEC Tournament before losing to top-seeded Central Connecticut State, 78-71, in the tournament final.
After the defeat, Grasso had a decision to make. He could rehab from shoulder surgery, sign with an agent and play a few seasons in Italy, or he could follow his true calling – coaching.
“The question was whether I wanted to try and rehab and play and I was only going to make a few dollars and it wasn’t going to be a long-term thing,” Grasso said. “My dad’s thing was ‘You know you want to coach, if this is what you really want to do, get in as early as you can because you’re not going to make a lot of money early on.’
“If you do that, you can do the things like move around because you’re single and eat peanut butter and jelly and Ramen because that’s what you have to do the first few years.”
Plante and the Bobcat hockey squad did make school history by beating Mercyhurst, 6-4, in the MAAC final to earn the program its first trip to the Division I tournament. Their stay was short, as Cornell handed the Bobcats a 6-1 defeat in the first round of the East Regional.
For the first time in nearly 20 years, playing hockey was no longer Plante’s focus – he needed some direction on the next phase of his life.
“Jared is kind of the reason I got into coaching,” Plante said. “Jared knew in his senior year of college that he was going to be a [graduate assistant] at Hofstra. I remember sitting in his house senior year at Quinnipiac and him telling me about Hofstra and that sparked my interest in coaching, but I just didn’t know how to go about it. His influence and help from [Quinnipiac assistant coach] Kyle Wallack helped me on the path.”
***
It took a year for Grasso to convince Plante that coaching was the right move. Upon graduating from college, Plante and Grasso shared an apartment on Long Island where Grasso spent the season at Hofstra. Meanwhile, Plante worked odd jobs – HVAC and landscaping – to pay for his living expenses.
Plante, whose father was a police officer, took the Suffolk Country Police Department test, but the job never materialized and he started his coaching career in 2003 when he became a volunteer assistant at UConn.
Grasso also moved back to the Nutmeg State, taking an assistant position as the University of Hartford. Grasso stayed in Hartford for two seasons, the second of which he spent living with Plante in an on-campus apartment on Bloomfield Avenue in West Hartford. Plante, who took a job of D-III Wesleyan in Middletown, Conn., said their year together was nothing like the time they spent on Long Island because being a young assistant coach is a grind where free time is a precious commodity.
“It was a tight space, but we were never home, we were only there to sleep,” Plante said. “It’s hard to live that life, but to Jared’s point, you have to be passionate about it because there’s a lot more downs than ups.”
“I did enjoy [the grind] because that’s what I saw growing up,” Grasso said of the 15-hour days as an assistant. “I loved being around the office and going through the head coach’s scouting reports. There was never a doubt in my mind I would make it and that probably had a lot to do with my father. It was the same way I was at a player. I always thought hard work was going to pay off.”
After spending a season as an assistant coach at his alma mater –a year where he shared a North Haven apartment with Plante and Wallack – Grasso earned his big break when Dereck Whittenberg brought the 26-year-old on as an assistant at Fordham in the Atlantic 10. The goal was for Grasso to pad his resume and secure a head coaching position down the road at a school in the Tri-State area, but his time in the spotlight came earlier than expected.
On Dec. 3, 2009, Whittenberg was fired following a 1-4 start. Grasso was elevated to interim coach and won his second game in charge against Stony Brook, 93-77. The Rams lost their final 21 games, but Grasso, who was the youngest head coach in the nation at the time, said he wouldn’t trade that humbling experience for anything.
“Those four years I learned what to do and what not to do,” Grasso said. “That one year as the head coach, I probably learned more in those three months than the prior six years combined. You just learn things on the fly that you don’t learn as an assistant coach. That was the most beneficial thing for my career moving 18 inches on the bench. You think you’re ready, but it was an interesting time.”
***
While Grasso finally reached his goal – at least for one season – Plante was still grinding away in relative anonymity. Plante went back to UConn in 2006 for a season, which is when he met Danielle. Plante realized during his season on the road recruiting for the Huskies that maybe his future might not be in the college ranks, but rather in developing future college and pro players.
He became the head coach at NEPSAC program Hebron Academy in Maine for four seasons before joining Wallack’s staff with the Ice for season. Plante left after Wallack was fired late in the regular season with the team headed to the USHL playoffs.
“Every good job, whether it’s basketball or hockey, there’s probably 80 great candidates for it and there’s only one person who’s going to get it,” Plante said. “That’s where you have to have a strong resolve to overcome being disappointed at times. You just have to believe in yourself and know eventually you’re going to make it.”
After five years a plane ride away from Grasso, Plante moved back to the Tri-State area in 2012 when he joined forces with Rask, a former Providence College All-American forward, and Scott Gainey to build one of the first full-season midget programs on the East Coast at South Kent in western Connecticut. That same year, Grasso, in the second of his eight seasons as an assistant at Iona, met his future wife, Andrea.
Grasso and Plante were so close that after he proposed to his wife in Newport, Grasso drove back and had dinner with the Plantes in Milford, Conn. to break the news.
“It’s a different kind of friendship where we can be completely honest with each other,” Grasso said. “As you start maturing, you filter out those guys who were just your drinking buddies who were just cool to hang out with in college, but that was just a connection on what to do Friday night. It wasn’t about trust.”
After getting married, having kids and building roots, Grasso and Plante were ready for a new challenge. In the same week Plante was winning the 2018 USA Hockey U18 national title with South Kent, Grasso was being announced as Bryant’s new basketball coach.
“We’ve seen each other at our worst and we’ve seen each other at our best – we lived together,” Plante said. “There’s a mutual respect and that’s the foundation of our friendship. I felt that right away when I got to know the person that Jared is and not just the athlete. We just had an instant connection.”
Just two months later, Grasso received a call from Plante that Mount St. Charles was looking to radically change its hockey program. After talking with former Mount and Philadelphia Flyer goalie Brian Boucher, Plante and Rask met with Mount’s decision makers in July. By August, they were officially named the co-directors of the Hockey Academy.
***
After living in Connecticut and traveling North America to find elite players to fill up the program’s four teams, Plante moved to North Smithfield last August and one of his family’s first activities was spending a day with the Grasso family at Roger Williams Park Zoo.
“We’ve spent some time at Kirkbrae Country Club at the pool and we’ve done other things,” said Grasso, who took the Bryant job instead of going to Nicholls State in Louisiana. “The things we do now are hard to do when he was living in Connecticut and I’m in [Tarrytown] New York. It always sounds good and maybe we get together once a year, but now we can wake up on Saturday morning and decide to have a barbecue.”
Grasso, whose wife is pregnant with the couple’s third child, took one of the worst programs in the country and turned it into a respectable outfit in his first season, winning 10 games. The Bulldogs improved to 15-17 this season before getting bounced in the first round of the Northeast Conference tournament.
Plante has clearly settled into life in the Blackstone Valley, as his U18 squad ended the season ranked No. 3 in the nation and was the New England district champion and the True Prep Cup winner. Plante found his true calling a few years after Grasso, but the Bryant coach always knew Plante was going to be a success guiding elite hockey players to the next level.
“It’s funny that Matt didn’t know he was going to get into coaching, but I knew he’d be great because he’s driven and the way he treats people,” Grasso said. “There’s certain things you learn about people as you get older and as you’re around more people. Our sports are completely different, but I know the things about him that make him a good coach.”
