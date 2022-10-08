ZAPPE TIME: Quarterback's rise with the Patriots serves as a source of pride to hometown in Texas

FOXBORO – Roland Gonzalez was sitting on his patio when the ante was significantly raised regarding the emotions surrounding last week’s NFL Sunday.
Watching the Patriots-Packers game unfold, Gonzalez admitted that his heart rate increased when the New England player wearing No. 4 trotted out to the famed Lambeau Field turf with 2:25 remaining in the first quarter. Gonzalez was Bailey Zappe’s head coach at Victoria East (Tex.) High School, hence you can understand the pride that washed over him while intently following the rookie quarterback.
“We’re really proud with the way he went out and performed,” Gonzalez told the Call/Times when reached at Victoria East High one day earlier this week. “Everyone around here is extremely proud of Bailey and his family and the accomplishment that they’ve been able to achieve … getting on TV. To have his first NFL game unfold like it did, that was pretty fun to watch.”
The long and sometimes winding road that Zappe traveled in his quest to land on an NFL roster is source of significant pride in his hometown of Victoria, Texas. Zappe parlayed two stops in college – four years at Houston Baptist and one record-setting campaign at Western Kentucky – into a 2022 fourth-round selection. It was a golden ticket that came with the opportunity to be indoctrinated into the Patriot Way and for Zappe to demonstrate to Bill Belichick why he should be viewed as a worthy backup to presumed franchise quarterback Mac Jones.
“The sky can be the limit if you work hard enough,” said Gonzalez.
The long-term view of Zappe’s potential received a jolt after Jones suffered a high ankle sprain. As fast as Matt Judon moves in his quest to take down the opposing quarterback, Zappe went from the backup to the backup to strictly backup duty heading into Week 4 at Green Bay. The moment Brian Hoyer exited with a concussion, all those best-laid plans regarding Zappe’s down-the-line prognosis went out the window.
With Hoyer placed on injured reserve and Jones still walking the fine line of the burning desire to return as quickly as possible and exercising caution, the plot has unquestionably thickened surrounding the player who opened the season as the third option on New England’s QB depth chart. The Patriots face another 1-3 team on Sunday when Detroit visits Gillette Stadium. Perhaps the parking lots and surrounding tailgate areas off Route 1 will feature fans wearing No. 4 jerseys that were purchased when Jarrett Stidham was in the fold – albeit with a noticeable alteration concerning the nameplate on the back of the jersey with “Zappe” replacing “Stidham.”
Shows of possible solidarity for the current QB flavor-of-the-moment in Foxboro aside, the New England region has nothing when it comes to the true believers in Zappe’s ability.
“It’s been great for our school, our program, and for everyone in the Victoria community to see the hometown boy do well. We wish him the best,” said Gonzalez, sharing that he sent a text to Zappe before the Green Bay game.
“If you have the opportunity, go get ‘em,” was what Gonzalez wrote. “He responded and said he would be on the active roster and be at the game. It was good to hear that.”
A few text messages were fired off to Zappe’s parents during the course of a contest that required overtime with Green Bay winning as time expired.
“You try to be supportive,” said Gonzalez. “Watching Bailey’s facial expressions and body language on TV, it was like stepping back in the past.”
The Zappe that Gonzalez coached in high school, “was extremely intelligent with a great football IQ. He was a great leader and a great competitor … hardworking individual who was striving for success.”
The dream of reaching the NFL became more defined last season at Western Kentucky when Zappe set the new all-time single-season FBS records in passing (5,987 yards) and touchdowns (62).
“He’s made the most of every opportunity that he’s been given,” said Gonzalez. “He went into a really good situation that played to his strengths and he took advantage of it. He was able to show his talents.”
Life operating out of the shotgun was the M.O. for Zappe at Victoria East and during the five seasons he spent slinging passes in college. With the Patriots emphasizing the run game, Zappe has needed to become better equipped with taking the snaps from under center. He did fumble the ball late in the second quarter but all was forgiven after Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw a pick-six.
“He was very comfortable in the shotgun, but it seems he’s done a nice job adjusting to getting under center. He’s making it work,” said Gonzalez. “Bailey is such a hard worker. He’s going to put the time and effort in to be successful in whatever is asked of him.”
When he met with the media in the Patriots locker room this past Wednesday, Zappe talked about embracing every rep that’s stirred his way during practice. The same principle holds true for his high school head coach – albeit through the lens of a viewer who has a strong claim to how Zappe was molded in a football sense long before his former pupil descended upon New England’s pro football scene.
“Every time I have an opportunity to watch Bailey, I’m going to take advantage of it,” said Gonzalez.
Follow Brendan McGair on Twitter @BWMcGair03
