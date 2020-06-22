BURRILLVILLE – It's summertime and the living was easy at Spring Lake Beach where beachgoers Saturday set aside their fear of viruses and hit the sand for some good old fashion fun in the sun on what was the first day of astronomical summer.
The summer solstice is when the Northern Hemisphere is tilted closest to the sun - and there was plenty of sun at Spring Lake Beach in Glendale where sunbathers began arriving just after 10 o'clock in the morning to get a head start on a toasty summer day that saw temperatures eclipse the 90-degree mark by noon.
Created at the turn of the century as a summer recreational area, Spring Lake Beach is a popular summer destination in Northern Rhode Island, offering paddle boats, an ice cream stand, volleyball on the beach, and a penny arcade.
“You couldn't ask for a better day,” said Michael Tuirok, who fumbled with his face mask as he carried beach chairs and blankets to the front gate with his girlfriend, Rose Lynch, and son, Ayden, 8, in tow.
Tuirok of Cumberland said he wasn't too concerned about the spread of the virus.
“I think Rhode Island has done a good job reopening things and people by now are generally aware of social distancing guidelines so being here with all of these other people doesn't worry us at all,” he said.
Tuirok wasn't the only one feeling that way. By noon, two of the facility's three parking lots were nearly full.
“People are coming. On Friday, it was crazy busy,” said Owen Hall, a summer staff member and gate attendant.
The town recreational facility, beloved by generations, traditionally opens on Memorial Day weekend when the 750 feet of beach front is usually teeming with sunbathers and children enjoying their first couple of weeks of summer vacation.
But this year's season opener was delayed until June 13 because of COVID-19.
“It's going to start getting busy now,” said Beach Manager Judy Lopez, who was on hand Saturday to make sure the start of the the second weekend of the season was running like a well-oiled machine with the new social distancing guidelines.
Visitors to the facility this summer are being asked to keep six feet apart, and wear face masks at all times, except when sitting on their towel of blanket or swimming.
At first glance, the beach didn't look much different than in previous summers. There were lots of screaming children bobbing up and down in the cool water; moms catching up on their reading under the shade of a beach umbrella; and dads teaching their youngest kids the dog paddle.
But look closer and it was obvious everyone was doing their best to keep their distance from each other, while still enjoying the beach.
“So far we haven't had any problems and people have been really good about wearing their masks and keeping a safe distance from others,” said Lopez, adding beachgoers are only required to wear a mask if they are in line at the concession stand or entrance gate or in any other situation where they may find themselves close to people.
“If someone forgets to bring as mask, we have them here for sale,” she says.
Lopez says she had to hire three additional staff members to ensure that all surfaces within the facility – from handrails to picnic tables to bathroom doors - are sanitized every 45 minutes. Those staffers use handheld, cordless electrostatic disinfectant sprayers to make sure no surface is left untouched.
All water bubblers are turned off and she has a staff member stationed at the facility's restrooms and changing rooms to make sure those areas are sanitized after every three people.
Lopez says sanitizing is second nature at Spring lake Beach. Even before the pandemic, the facility had special sanitizer stations located strategically through out the facility that are accessed by the staff to quickly disinfect an area when needed.
“It really wasn't much of an adjustment for us because we've been doing these kinds of things for many years,” she said.
There were some things noticeably absent at the beach this weekend. There were no docks, water slides or swim lessons as in previous years, and the historic penny arcade with antique arcade games was closed. The Spring Lake arcade is reportedly the oldest penny arcade in America with penny arcade machines from the 1920s and 1930s.
“We're hoping we can open it in the next phase of the state's reopening plan,” Lopez said.
The concession stand, however, was open; picnic tables were available on a first come, first serve basis, and a full lifeguard staff was on duty.
“Like every summer our mission is to make sure we keep Spring Lake Beach a family-friendly beach,” Lopez said.
Brothers Jose and Joel Rodriguez of Woonsocket love Spring Lake Beach and try to visit as often as possible during the summer.
“It's a little bit different than normal, but it's still a lot of fun to come here,” said Jose. “Even though the coronavirus is still out there people are still going to come.
Follow Joseph Fitzgerald on Twitter @jofitz7
