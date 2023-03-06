PAWTUCKET – Denise McPherson looks uneasy, even a bit misty.
She sits on a stool in a corner of the Boys & Girls Club of Pawtucket’s natatorium on this mid-February Wednesday afternoon as Tolman/Shea Co-Op senior co-captain Emma McPherson prepares to compete in the 50-yard freestyle in a Division D makeup dual meet against Blackstone Valley Prep.
To everyone else in the crowd, it’s just another race in a light, event-shortened competition due to roster numbers, but not to Denise. She almost holds her breath as her daughter hits the water and strokes with every fiber of strength she has to finish.
She does – in what head coach Christiaan Van Zyl confirms is a personal-best time of 51.08. The funny thing is, Emma doesn’t even realize she’s never swum faster.
The elder McPherson, however, knows, but cares little about the time. Instead, she tears up a bit and says she’s just happy, and relieved, her daughter came through it safely.
“Whenever she gets back into the water to swim, I get nervous; I worry all the time if it’s going to happen again,” Denise says.
“It” refers to the fact that Emma, at only eight years old, suffered a pediatric ischemic stroke while representing a USA Swimming club team at Bryant University on Sept. 12, 2013. The happenings of that evening still haunt Denise, her sister Michelle and numerous other family members.
Just the fact she’s swimming again, and is only getting better doing it, stuns those closest to her – especially since she still has limited movement on her upper right side due to weakness caused by the stroke.
On this day, Emma did her lifetime best in the 50 freestyle by 3.83 seconds while placing third overall, and accomplished the same in the 100 backstroke – which, by the way, she swam using only her left arm. She hustled to a 2:02.36 clocking, 1.89 ticks better than her previous PR.
“This is so emotional for me, to see her continue to do what she has always loved so much,” her mom said. “She’s doing things that some people said she couldn’t. We’ve had doctors tell us she would never swim competitively again; they told us she might be able to get in the water, but compete? No way.”
Added her grandmother, Lillian Beauregard: “It’s unbelievable what Emma has accomplished the last 10 years. We’re all so proud of her.”
Her older sister, Hannah, could be seen running up and down the pool deck videotaping Emma’s races.
“I just had to because this is her last Tolman-Shea Co-Op home meet, and I want her to have what she did on record; now she’ll have more than a memory of what she accomplished. This is the first meet where she actually dove into the pool for the 50 free. She used to start in the water or just sit on the pool deck under the blocks.
“I’m so proud of her for doing that. She’s fearless.”
**
Emma’s love for the water started, her mom said, when she was only three at this very same pool. Hannah, six years older, laughed at the recollection.
“I was swimming for the Sharks’ swim team with my brother Ryan and my cousin Aidan, and Emma was sitting on the pool deck with her feet in the water; the coach walked up and told her to get in and start swimming,” Hannah said. “My mother was there and said, ‘But she’s only three, and she doesn’t know how to swim.’
“The coach said that didn’t matter and found her a team suit. That day, they gave her noodle and told her to jump into the deep end, so she did. She loved it.”
She continued to swim for the Sharks until the trio moved onto the now-defunct Envious Aquatics club out of Bryant University. On the night of Sept. 12, 2013, Denise dropped off her daughters and nephew and left, knowing her brother-in-law would pick them up a couple of hours later.
The next time she her daughter, she was being pulled out of an ambulance on a stretcher at Hasbro Children’s Hospital. She later found out from her sister Michelle that Emma had sustained the stroke while doing a set.
“While she was in the pool, she just stopped swimming; the coach told her to keep going, but she couldn’t,” Michelle said. “She couldn’t speak, she could barely move, so he called Ryan over to get to speak, and he noticed the right side of her face was drooping.”
Continued Denise: “Ryan was telling his mother that at the hospital, and she said, ‘It sounds like a stroke.’ I was incredulous. I said, ‘How can that be? She’s only eight.’ She didn’t respond to our voices for 27 hours; she didn’t know who we were. She also couldn’t take the TPA drug (an acronym for Tissue Plasminogen Activator) because the doctors said she was too young.”
In simple terms, a TPA is a clot buster, and if a victim is lucky, most if not all consequences of a stroke, such as a drooping face or arm or leg weakness, will disappear.
After over a week at Hasbro, doctors shipped her to Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital in Charlestown, Mass., and little Emma spent eight more weeks there.
“They had a noted pediatric stroke rehab wing, and I was excited about that,” Denise said. “When I saw they had a pool, I flipped. I told them about Emma’s love for the water, but they said she couldn’t use it; they didn’t have a pediatric physical therapist to give her aqua therapy. I lived there with Emma, and I told them every day, ‘You’ve got to make this happen!’ I knew if she was going to get anything out of her therapy, it would have to be in the water. I told them that’s where they’d see the greatest response.
“Emma couldn’t walk or talk or move her whole right side,” she added. “They’d try to hold her up and she’d start to cry. They didn’t know why, so I told them, ‘She wants to be in the pool! That’s where she’ll be the most comfortable.’”
It took the medical personnel a couple of weeks, but they finally acquiesced. They found an appropriate aqua therapist and Emma made astonishing strides, developing more movement in her right arm and right leg while strengthening her left side.
After those eight weeks at Spaulding, she returned home, and not long after returned to the pool. Emma admitted getting used to swimming again was tremendously difficult, but she wouldn’t stop trying until she could compete again.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.