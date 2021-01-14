suspicious deaths

Rhode Island State Police detective are busy Thursday investigating two suspicious deaths at a Lincoln home Thursday.

LINCOLN – Two Manville residents have died under "suspicious" circumstances, according to police.

Detectives from the Rhode Island State Police and Lincoln Police Department were at the scene of a home on Main Street Thursday morning, where they found a woman dead, and a man with serious injuries. Police were responding to a report of a disturbance at abnout 8:15 a.m.

Police said the man later died after being taken to the hospital. According to nearby witnesses, the two couple were a couple living together.

The scene is still under investigation.

