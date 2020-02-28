CUMBERLAND – Like Pawtucket's Slater Park and Central Falls' Jenks Park, Cumberland's Valley Falls Heritage Park on Broad Street with its walking trails and scenic views of the Blackstone River, is one of the town's most visible public spaces.
Once a blighted undeveloped lot, the area was transformed into a park in the early 1990s as part of a $1.7 million adaptive reuse project led by former Town Planner M. David Bouley. Completed in 1994, the park features interpretive signage, remnants of the original Valley Falls Company's granite infrastructure, and diverted river water churning through two sluice ways that parallel the river.
“The park is a spectacular adaptive reuse of the remnants of the Valley Falls Company mill, which was demolished in the early 1930's,” says Cumberland Town Planner Jonathan Stevens. “Today, visitors can walk across the foundations of the hydro powered mill, and picnic on the benches entirely surrounded by the Blackstone River.”
Over the years, however, the park has been targeted by vandals and excessive vegetation and overgrowth has obscured views of the park and discouraged public use.
Stevens is hoping to change that with the new Valley Falls Heritage Park conservation and management plan, a five-year restoration strategy Stevens says will restore the park to its original splendor.
The plan, which specifies strategies for vegetation management, graffiti control, and repairs and maintenance, was adopted as the official master plan for the park by the Town Council last week. With the council's support, the plan is now eligible for grant funding.
Stevens says several local organizations and groups have expressed an interest in working with the town to implement the plan, including the Cumberland Conservation Commission, Blackstone River Heritage Corridor, Inc., National Park Service, Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management, and Blackstone Watershed Council, which has conducted annual Earth Day cleanups at the park for the past two years.
Stevens says restoration of the park will coincide with the Rhode Island Department of Transportation's $16.5 million Broad Street Regeneration Project, a two-year initiative to improve a 3.2-mile stretch of Broad Street through Cumberland, Pawtucket and Central Falls. The project, scheduled to begin this spring, includes reconstruction and infrastructure improvements, including tree plantings and other aesthetic installations.
Valley Heritage Park in right on Broad Street, next to Town Hall, but visual access to the park is impeded by excessive vegetative overgrowth, Stevens says.
“The inner areas of the park, such as the remaining waterway arches, grassy picnic area and walking paths, are surrounded by thickets of ivy and other fast-growing ground cover,” he said. “Low-hanging tree limbs and weed patches along several granite foundation blocks also need to be pruned or cut consistent with the vegetation plan approved by the DEM in 1991.”
Stevens says physical access to the park is also impeded by a large circular granite block located near the Gate House Overlook. The plan proposes locating the block somewhere else and replacing it with removable bollards to enable large equipment to move into the park to assist with maintenance and special events at the park.
Other improvements proposed in the plan include replacing and repairing vandalized signs; removing graffiti; repainting benches and fencing; and cleaning the historic Shea Bridge, which was relocated from Smithfield in 1994.
Stevens says the restoration and eventually maintenance of the park will be a cooperative effort.
“With this plan, the town enters a partnership with the Friends of the Blackstone, Cumberland Land Trust and others to maintain and improve Heritage Park,” he said. “We're hoping that proactive management of this valuable pubic space will engender pride and increase use by residents of Valley Falls and all of Cumberland.”
