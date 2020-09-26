WNRI (1380am & 95.1fm) Radio's Roger Bouchard and Chris Bouley will be broadcasting their show, "Upfront" from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Oct. 1 from one inside of Kay's new outdoor dining bubbles.
Most Popular
Articles
- Kay's Restaurant purchases bubble shelters, heaters to expand outdoor dining season
- Cops take down 20 dealers amid spike in opioid overdoses during pandemic
- JOIN THE CLUB: Woonsocket Rotary Club President Roger Bouchard says civic group is looking for energetic new members
- Blackstone resident will run virtually for veterans with PTSD
- Staff shortages at Woonsocket schools cause tweaks in reopening plans
- N.S. roads to close for Farnum Pike bridge repairs
- Man sentenced to 15 years on firearms charges
- Stabbing over cat leads to felony charge
- Man sentenced to 12 years for child molestation
- Family, friends of city man killed in motorcycle crash ride on in his memory
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Online Poll
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Daily Headlines
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.