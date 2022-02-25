By JOSEPH B. NADEAU
WOONSOCKET – As Ukraine was on the precipice of being invaded with Russian President Vladimir Putin’s Russian troops on its borders Wednesday, the Rev. Mykhaylo Dosyak, pastor of St. Michael the Archangel Ukrainian Catholic Church at 394 Blackstone St., could only look to prayer to ensure the safety of his family members still living in his native homeland.
“I’m watching news from Ukraine, I’m watching Facebook, I watch everything and I have a headache and I’m sick, but what can you do,” Rev. Dosyak said, just hours before Russian troops crossed the border later that night.
News reports arrived early on Thursday that Putin had declared war and launched a large invasion of Ukraine.
“You think if you had a mom over there and your family, are you going to be worried or not? Sure I’m worried,” Dosyak said.
Dosyak’s 82-year-old mother, his sister and her family, his nieces and relatives from his father and mother’s family all still live in Ukraine, and some such as his mom’s sister and her family in Eastern Ukraine, the area where Putin is moving troops into the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
In his church rectory, Dosyak noted how his family has not heard from his mother’s sister in Eastern Ukraine while that area has been under Russian influence.
“So for the eight years we haven’t talked, we have nothing that we have heard from them,” Dosyak said of his mother’s family members.
“I sent them a Christmas card and it came back to me,” Dosyak said. The card had a message stating that there was no place like what the address stated.
Dosyak has been able to keep touch with his mother and sister and spoke with his mother on Wednesday while getting an update on what was happening.
The pastor of St. Michael and also St. John the Baptist Ukranian Catholic Church in Fall River, he tries to go to see his family in Ukraine once a year but doesn’t know if he will be able to do that now with an invasion beginning.
There may just be prayers and Rev. Dosyak said his congregation has taken on that task at the local church’s Sunday morning Eastern rite Divine Liturgy and afterwards when they gather to talk about the unfolding events in Ukraine.
“We have services and we are praying for Ukraine,” Rev. Dosyak said.
“And I am also very thankful to the Bishop of Rhode Island, Bishop Thomas Tobin who also asked his priests to call for prayers for Ukraine. I am very thankful to my Roman Catholic brothers for doing that,” Dosyak said.
Dosyak’s parish is one of two Ukranian churches in Woonsocket – the only ones in Rhode Island – his Ukranian Catholic Church on Blackstone and St. Michael Ukranian Orthodox Church at 74 Harris Ave.
Both were born out of the same group of Ukranian immigrants who arrived in the Woonsocket, Cumberland and Pawtucket area in the 1890s and settled in at a small church in Manville before splitting off to Woonsocket and eventually the larger church on Blackstone Street.
The Woonsocket group had a disagreement in the 1920s that included a protracted legal battle over the Blackstone Street church that ultimately ended with the building of St. Michael’s Ukranian Orthodox Church up the street on Harris.
Dosyak was born in Ukraine and lived there for 30 years, witnessing Ukrainian independence from the Soviet Union unfold peacefully in 1991, before moving to the United States in 2000.
The pastor said you have to know the history of Russia and Ukraine to fully understand what is happening now in his homeland.
“Always, Russia is trying to put their own people on Ukrainian territory or other territories that belonged to the Russian Empire,” Dosyak said.
Ukraine fell under the control of Russia’s czars during that nation’s expansion in the 18th and 19th centuries, and its people struggled for 300 years to gain its independence that came with the collapse of the Soviet Union, according to Dosyak.
In recent years, President Putin has been attempting to turn back the clock and restore the Russian Empire, a goal that appears to have put Ukraine’s independence again at risk, the pastor explained.
Before World War II, it was Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin who eyed the Eastern Ukraine for Russians, Dosyak said.
“In 1932 and 1933 there was great starvation in Ukraine. They took all the food from the Ukrainian people who lived in the east part of Ukraine,” Dosyak said.
As a result, 10 million people died during the time that came to be called the Holodomor.
“So what Stalin did, he sent to Ukraine, Russians from Siberia, from all over Russia to fill up that land,” Dosyak said.
“Sometimes our people were still living in their houses and they kicked them out of the house, killed them in the street,” Dosyak said.
The Russians would move in right away into the homes that had been vacated.
That is why today, some people living in those eastern Ukrainian areas have close ties to Russia, according to Dosyak.
“They are real Russians. So right now they would like to be with Russia but this is Ukrainian land,” Dosyak said.
For a comparison, Dosyak offered “I would come to your house and come to your kitchen and I will say now this is my kitchen, you have no right to your kitchen.
“So that is what Lenin did, what Stalin did, and right now Putin is doing,” Dosyak said.
“Because Putin would not just like to restore the Soviet Union, he would like to restore the Russian empire. And he will not stop with Ukraine,” the local pastor said.
“What I am worried about, I am worried about my mom, I’m worried about my family and I’m worried about also all of Ukraine, because when the Putin forces go through Ukraine they will not look out for the kids, the civilians or elderly people, they will kill all of them. They will kill all of them. They will kill everyone,” Dosyak said of the potential collateral damage resulting from a full-scale invasion.
“So this is my fear, but I am praying to God so it is not going to happen. And I am very thankful to the Bishop of Rhode Island, Bishop Thomas Tobin, for encouraging Roman Catholic parishes to pray for the people in Ukraine,” Dosyak said.
“I don’t want to see a war. I want Putin to go away. From the Crimea, and Luhansk, the Donbas area, from all Ukranian lands,” Dosyak said.
Many of the 30 families associated with his church still have ties to Ukraine or like him, have relatives living there.
“Even Ukrainians born here in America may also still have family members in Ukraine and they are very concerned about their lives and they try to connect with them as much as they can,” Dosyak said.
On Sundays during the Divine Liturgy, Dosyak said his parish prays “for peace in Ukraine.
“And we ask God to take away those devil forces from Putin from the Ukrainian border, to help the Ukrainian Army to take away the Putin forces from our land,” Dosyak said.
“I would ask all of Woonsocket to pray for Ukraine, pray for peace, and pray for Putin to go away from us and then we will have peace in that region,” Dosyak said.
“Because that war with Ukraine is not just Ukraine’s war, this is war with Europe and it is also war with the United States because it’s global,” the local pastor said.
“And if they give away Ukraine with our problems, very soon they will have to deal with Putin in other situations if they allow him to do whatever he is doing,” Dosyak said.
