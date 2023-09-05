Will McNair Jr. moves on after never taking the court for the Friars

PROVIDENCE – Will McNair Jr. spent all summer on Providence College’s campus. The 6-foot-11 took part in the Friars’ three-game trip to Spain, achieving double-double status in one of the contests.
With one week of classes in the books and roughly nine weeks to go before the start of the 2023-24 college basketball season, McNair has decided to re-enter the transfer portal. The decision leaves the Friars thin in the frontcourt with Josh Oduro now the lone true big man on the roster with significant experience. McNair’s departure does open the door for an even greater role for Rafael Castro, the redshirt sophomore entering his third season with PC.
A big man who was down to one year of eligibility remaining, McNair joined the Friars in June. A native of Philadelphia, he talked about his desire to play closer to home after spending four years at New Mexico State and one year at Mississippi State.
“My family can come to 80 percent of the games now. It’s going to be great,” McNair told the Call/Times.
McNair said that PC head coach Kim English was among the first coaches to reach out after it was learned that he would be moving on from Mississippi State.
“I was actually looking to increase my role with Providence being the best team possible to do that,” said McNair.
With McNair entering the portal with classes having started, he would have to get a waiver to be eligible for the second semester, though nothing is guaranteed.
Follow Brendan McGair on X, formerly Twitter, @BWMcGair03
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.