PROVIDENCE – U.S. District Court Chief Judge John McConnell sentenced a former Woonsocket man to five years in federal prison on Tuesday for supplying crack cocaine and cocaine base.
David Kennedy, 33, pleaded guilty in October of 2019 to a charge of conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute 28 grams or more of cocaine base. He was one of a dozen individuals arrested and charged following a four-month multi-agency investigation into drug trafficking in Woonsocket in 2019.
Kennedy admitted to selling over 44 grams of crack cocaine to customers at least three times while under law enforcement surveillance, according to court documents. At the time of his arrest in July of 2019, he had 119 grams of crack cocaine, nearly 900 grams of powder cocaine and $3,000 in cash.
Sales were facilitated through a “broker,” who was also arrested in 2019 and pleaded guilty in October 2019 to the same charges as Kennedy. Christian Nieves, 37, formerly of Woonsocket, was sentenced in 2020 to five years in federal prison followed by four years of supervised release.
Kennedy was also sentenced to four years of supervised release following his five-year prison sentence. During that time, he is mandated to participate in substance abuse and mental health treatment, according to court documents.
