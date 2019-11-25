CRANSTON — Mount Pleasant showed in its triple-overtime semifinal victory over Burrillville that a double-digit lead in the fourth quarter wasn’t safe with the likes of all-state running back Frederick Mallay and quarterback Duce Addison on the field.
That’s what made No. 3 Woonsocket’s 14-play touchdown drive that took up over a third of the second half so important in Sunday’s Division II Super Bowl at Cranston Stadium.
Mallay, who struggled to deal with the windy, rainy conditions, fumbled the ball for the second time in the afternoon with the Kilties driving late in the third quarter of a seven-point game. What followed was a 76-yard Villa Novan drive forged in the weight room that helped Woonsocket keep its Super Bowl title with a 28-0 victory.
“For sure, that drive felt great, but I have to give credit to my fullback [Hayden Depault] and my offensive line because that doesn’t happen without them,” Super Bowl MVP Logan Coles said after carrying the ball 10 times on the drive. “After a little while, you could feel the fatigue setting in and they didn’t want to tackle you anymore.”
“Once I saw Logan run a kid over in the hole and then I saw him run the same kid over again in the hole, I knew this game was going to be over,” Woonsocket sophomore quarterback Tarik O’Hagan said.
“I grabbed him after a run and told him ‘Bro, you’re winning this game on your own. You’re getting MVP, you’re getting all these yards.’”
Mount Pleasant was moving the ball late in the third quarter when the Kilties faced a second-and-8 at the Woonsocket 25. Mallay carried the ball on the next play, but he fumbled it and Woonsocket sophomore Joshua Pina was in position to recover it.
The crucial touchdown drive was nearly over before it started because a false-start penalty sent the Novans back to the 26 where they faced a second-and-14. Two Coles’ runs made it fourth-and-1 at the 38-yard line. O’Hagan, who carried the ball seven times for 29 yards, rushed for four yards on the final play of the third quarter to earn the Novans a new set of downs.
And then O’Hagan started handing the ball to Coles, who followed Depault into the hole for runs of four, 12, four, seven and six to bring the ball down to the 17-yard line. Most of those runs came behind the dominant left side of Woonsocket’s offensive line.
“I wasn’t even going to the sideline to get plays, I was just running the same play over again,” O’Hagan said. “Every time I was thinking about going to the sideline, I just said ‘Never mind, coach, we’re just going to run the same exact play.’ Our linemen are the real MVPs because they were opening up big holes.”
“We knew we were beating them and Logan was running the rock insanely hard,” said Depault, who carried the ball four times for 13 yards. “The line did a fantastic job and we were just pounding, pounding, pounding; they couldn’t keep up with us. We’re just a downhill team, we just want to go straight.”
Another false-start penalty put the Novans behind schedule for the second time on the drive, but Coles earned a first-and-goal at the 2 with a 17-yard run. On the next play, Coles plunged into the end zone with just 5 minutes, 30 seconds left in the game to finish off a 14-play, 76-yard drive that took nearly nine minutes to extend the lead to 14-0.
“That’s our style of football, that’s the football we want to play,” Woonsocket coach Charlie Bibeault said. “We’re in the weight room year round. This is the weather we want to play in – I couldn’t be any more happy. These kids handle adversity better than anyone their age. We started 0-4 and now we’re here.
“These kids are resilient every day of their lives. They’re Woonsocket kids and have it harder than most people. What they face on the field will never be harder than what they face off the field. Overcoming adversity was nothing to these kids.”
Because of a pair of fumble returns for touchdowns, the Woonsocket offense never returned to the field, which almost seems poetic. Ever since they dropped down from Division I after the 2017 season, the Novans have spent the offseason in the weight room lifting and sweating for a drive like Sunday’s that sealed a second straight Division II Super Bowl title.
“This year was just amazing,” said O’Hagan, who watched from the sideline as his older brother, Dwayne, won the D-II title last year. “I’ve dreamed of being here because every Super Bowl I’ve been to, I’ve lost as a quarterback. With the Redskins and with Lincoln I lost. I just told my wide receivers last night when we were watching film, ‘I am not losing another Super Bowl to a Providence team.’”
Follow Branden Mello on Twitter @Branden_Mello
