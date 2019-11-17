By JOSEPH B. NADEAU
WOONSOCKET
For those who have kept tabs on the high school over the years, it’s no secret that WHS hosts a top-rate group of prospective future members of the military in its Air Force Junior ROTC Wing.
The Jr. ROTC’s headquarters unit at Maxwell Air Force Base in Alabama now also knows that to be true, after sending a unit assessment team to the city on Oct. 21.
The team’s inspection that day found all in order with the Woonsocket High School Jr. ROTC cadet unit and as a result awarded them an assessment ranking of “Exceeds Standards,” the highest score that can be given and the first time the local cadets have earned that national level ranking.
“Maj. Daniel E. Richards and Master Sgt. Lori A. Smith, Woonsocket High School instructors, have created a dynamic and supportive learning environment coupled with an excellent community outreach,” US Air Force Col. Steven T. Sanders said of the evaluation team’s findings.
“The instructors provided outstanding leadership in administering the cadet centered citizenship program,” Col. Sanders said.
“The Woonsocket High School cadets performed exceptionally well and took great pride in leading and accomplishing their unit goals. The Woonsocket High School Air Force ROTC citizenship program is making a positive impact on the cadets, the school and the community,” the colonel said.
“I think that is the highest rating the Jr. ROTC program can receive,” School Superintendent Patrick McGee said of the local students and their instructors’ recent accomplishment. The local wing is one of 880 Air Force Jr. ROTC detachments in the United States and abroad, all of which now participate in the national inspection program. The local program’s instructors are retired Air Force members and are added to the high school’s staff with the assistance of the Air Force.
“I feel great about it, and very proud of our cadets. They represent our school with the highest character and really do represent our school, their community and themselves in the highest possible way,” McGee said.
Although many local residents may have seen the unit marching in their blue Air Force uniforms in the Autumnfest parade or attending a Memorial Day or Veterans Day event, the local cadets also participate in a well-defined curriculum at school that includes both their drill instruction, leadership training, academic studies in military related topics such as aviation history and cultural studies, as well as life skills training, personal finance and wellness.
They also get the opportunity to work as a team on a number of different projects and learn to run their wing as they move up in its leadership ranks.
While commending the cadets for their success in Jr. ROTC unit inspection, Richards said he and Master Sgt. Smith take particular pride in the success the wing’s cadets have found in obtaining their high school degrees over the years.
“We have a very high graduation rate for the kids in the program,” Richards said.
That in part may be due to the program’s emphasis on the cadets taking responsibility for not only their course work and duties within the unit but also for their classes overall at the high school. Cadets are encouraged to put the same effort into their schoolwork overall that they give to their Jr. ROTC activities, he explained.
The Jr. ROTC program is geared more toward helping students to develop good life skills and leadership traits than it is toward future military service, according to Richards.
“We are not recruiters and we are not trying to get them in the military,” Richards said of his and Smith’s roles as instructors.
In addition to the program’s curriculum offerings, the cadets are taught discipline, how to focus on a problem and solve it, how to respect one another, and also the importance of accountability, Richards said.
They also get an understanding of authority through the wing’s leadership structure, leadership provided by their senior peers with the guidance of the instructors, another valuable experience for the future, according to Richards.
In addition to their local drills and weekly team physical workouts Friday afternoons, the cadets also go on field trips that include a four-day stay over at Joint Base Cape Cod (the former Otis Air Force Base), and eventually during their four years in high school, flights on a Blackhawk Helicopter and a C-130 Air National Guard transport plane.
If cadets do choose to pursue a military career after high school, as a number of Woonsocket High School’s graduates have done, their training in high school does carry over with the opportunity to enter the service at a higher enlistment rank or rating than if they had not been in the program.
Students have also taken advantage of the military scholarship assistance awarded cadets, and Richards and McGee noted that the local program even saw a member of last year’s senior class gain entrance to a U.S. military academy.
Jordan Dutcher, a unit commander, secured a college scholarship offer and appointments to West Point as well as the Air Force Academy when he graduated, and is now a freshman at the Air Force Academy in Colorado where he is doing well, Richards said.
Jordan’s sister, Illiana, is now a freshman member of the wing representing yet another example of the many siblings that follow their own paths in the wing.
It is unit pride that helps drive success in a program like the Jr. ROTC and the local students had that clearly on display when the visiting team arrived for its inspection in October.
“The kids worked real hard and put a lot of effort into the inspection and it is nice to have it recognized,” Richards said of the state’s only Air Force Jr. ROTC unit.
The cadet leaders had to make presentations to the unit auditors and explain the programs offered without the help of their instructors, Richards explained.
“They had to answer questions about the program to see if they were really running the program and also how it was running,” he said.
But the visiting team may have been impressed even before the questioning began, according to Richards.
When the inspection team arrived in the Wing’s instruction lecture hall at 8 a.m. 104 members of the Woonsocket High School Jr. ROTC Wing were there to greet them, all in uniform and all looking sharp and trained.
