By RUSS OLIVO
WOONSOCKET – It was an environmental cleanup on an unprecedented scale.
For generations, the Blackstone River had served as the workhorse of the Industrial Revolution – and it was treated with barnyard etiquette. Not only was the river a conduit for untreated industrial wastewater and raw sewage, its banks – from Worcester to Pawtucket – were an open dump for everything from trashed cars, old tires, discarded furniture, appliances and other detritus.
But the legacy of the manufacturing era met its match in a transplanted Mississippian named David Moore Rosser who, at age 71 and living in Pawtucket, built an army of volunteers to clean it all up. The attack that spanned the entire 50-mile length of the river through two states was dubbed Zap the Blackstone, and is credited today as the catalyst for a continuing environmental movement to transform the Blackstone into a river that’s clean enough to swim in and whose fish are safe to eat.
With a battalion of more than 10,000 volunteers, armed with flatbeds and dump trucks, muscle and pure, nose-pinching grit, Zap the Blackstone is billed as the largest one-day environmental cleanup in history by the region’s watershed advocates.
And now, 50 years after the seminal blitz led by Rosser, there’s a plan afoot to do it all over again later this year.
“We’ve done some amazing things with the river,” says Robert Billington, executive director of the Blackstone Valley Tourism Council. “But we’re not where we should be. Anybody that lives near a river should be able to expect that they can enjoy the river for more than a paddle. It’s been 50 years but we’ve got a long way to go.”
The BVTC is among a consortium of river-boosting agencies in Rhode Island and Massachusetts which have formed a steering committee to plot a redo of Zap the Blackstone. Participants include the Blackstone River Watershed Collaborative; Keep Blackstone Valley Beautiful; the Blackstone River Watershed Council/Friends of the Blackstone; the Blackstone River Coalition; and the federal Blackstone River Valley National Heritage Corridor.
Rosser’s descendants are also involved. His grandson, Raymond Kelley of Millbury, Mass., is the chairman of the Zap steering committee, and a granddaughter, Dawn Rosser of Pennsylvania, is assembling historical material to support promotional efforts and a post-cleanup celebration.
The cleanup is slated to take place on Aug. 27, with the after-party at the Old Slater Mill National Historic Site in downtown Pawtucket on Sept. 10.
David Rosser’s efforts to marshal the organizational oomph to assemble the original Zap the Blackstone are exceedingly well documented, and not just in the newspapers of the day, including The Woonsocket Call and The Times. There’s a short film about it that fell into the hands of BVTC about 20 years ago which can now be viewed on a special website organizers created to promote the new cleanup, zaptheblackstone.com.
Billington says the film, produced by Blue Sky Productions, was dropped off at the BVTC’s office in Pawtucket some two decades ago by the son of Clarence Gaudette, who took over the onetime Blackstone River Watershed Association from Rosser many years ago. It was mixed in with some other materials and Gaudette’s son might not have even known it was there, on 16-mm film.
Dawn Rosser says the original Zap the Blackstone – ZAP stood for “Zero Away Pollution – was the result of her grandfather’s unique background, skills and steadfast determination.
“He was a great personality, a very strong man and a courageous, fearless person,” said Rosser. “What he did with the cleanup – it’s not like a cleanup today. Back then there was great opposition with businesses. It took great courage to stand up to manufacturing operations to clean up the river.”
Born in Cleveland, Miss., in 1899, Rosser served in the Navy during World War I and worked for the Army Signal Corps and the Army Corps of Engineers. He lived in various places around the country before he moved to Pawtucket around 1960 as a retired engineer.
But there was one job he held in New York City that Rosser thinks may have been pivotal in allowing him to formulate a strategy to mount the massive organizational effort that led to Zap the Blackstone.
Rosser had worked as an aide to the legendary New York Mayor Fiorello LaGuardia, who served from 1934 to 1945. For a time, Rosser served as the executive director of LaGuardia’s Junior Inspectors Club, which was aimed at nurturing positive values in the youth of the city.
Among other things, the organization encouraged youngsters to respect their environment, and Rosser would often leverage the power of radio – the internet of the day – to spread his message.
Rosser also worked with the LaGuardia administration to develop recreational opportunities for youngsters, including swimming pools and parks – presaging the vision he articulated for the Blackstone River as the 1972 Project Zap neared fruition.
“He worked for LaGuardia for about six years in New York City,” said Rosser. “There was a lot of handshaking going on in Washington, D.C., at the time with FDR. I think there was a lot of experience there knowing how the levers of power worked to get things done.”
As the film about Zap the Blackstone amply documents, one of Rosser’s most important allies in building the momentum for Zap the Blackstone was The Providence Journal. The state’s most widely circulated newspaper dedicated a significant amount of resources to promoting the event.
Andrew Rosser, also of Pennsylvania – Dawn’s brother – says it’s easy, however, to buy into the misleading narrative that Zap the Blackstone magically happened in a single day.
He says his grandfather was a longtime environmentalist who had been thinking about some broad effort to clean up the river for at least a decade before he developed the plan and put it into action.
“This is not just something that happened overnight,” said Andrew. “This was staged out, from even before he became head of the Blackstone River Watershed Association.”
David Rosser had many partners, but there’s no question that the vision for Zap the Blackstone was wholly his own, his grandson says.
“If you look at any of the journals, periodicals, the newspapers back then, you would immediately see,” he says. “He was absolutely the lead guy, the main man, the man with the plan.”
Rosser, who used to live on Kenyon Avenue in Pawtucket, died just a few years after Zap the Blackstone, in 1976. He’s buried in the Veterans Cemetery in Exeter.
From today’s vantage point, it’s hard to imagine the scale of abuse that was heaped upon the banks of the Blackstone River 50 years ago. The glaring eyesores of waste that despoiled the riverfront vista back then have been largely – though not completely – eradicated, and modern anti-pollution controls on private industry and public facilities up and down the river, like the Woonsocket Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant, have markedly improved the quality of the water. The river corridor is literally a federal park, with a growing linear bikeway stretching the entire length of the Blackstone, through two states, under continuing development.
But proponents of the Zap the Blackstone 2022 say there is still room for action in the entire watershed of the river – that is, all of the land area in roughly two dozen cities and towns where brooks, creeks and smaller rivers eventually spill into the Blackstone.
Bonnie Combs, a spokeswoman for the Blackstone River Valley National Heritage Corridor, headquartered in Northbridge, Mass., says that there are all kinds of litter and pollutants in the watershed that eventually end up in the river, particularly through tributaries and storm drains.
“If you live in a watershed you can make an impact,” said Combs. “Even the littlest piece of litter can find its way into a storm drain.”
In the weeks and months ahead, Combs says, residents can expect to see organizers make a push for volunteer participation in the cleanup. She said they’ll be looking for volunteer captains and proposals for community service projects.
Organizers say that in addition to serving as an opportunity to do a cleanup, Zap the Blackstone 2022 will promote participating by doing neighborhood “green-ups” that might include beautifying public areas and planting gardens.
Billington says the event will also be an opportunity to educate the public about the Blackstone River, take stock of the progress that has been made in the last 50 years, and to think about the still-untapped potential of the river as a recreational and economic resource for the region. Fifty years ago, he says it wasn’t even possible to put a boat on the river – that’s how much debris posed a hazard to navigation.
Now the river is boatable, says Billington, but that’s not enough.
“The future ought to be a fishable, swimmable, drinkable river,” said Billington. “When we’ve achieved that point we can say we’ve brought this river back into equilibrium.”
